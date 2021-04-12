It would appear that the sudden boost in popularity of electric scooters has caused the reintroduction of one of India's earliest electric scooters. Bajaj has recently announced that it has reintroduced the Chetak electric scooter, after going off the shelves for quite some time. The Indian motorcycle giant is expected to reopen bookings for the Chetak within the week, and is expecting to fetch quite a number of bookings.

Those who are eager to get a hold of the Bajaj Chetak must note, however, that its reintroduction will only be for a limited time. At the moment, Bajaj has yet to announce the scooter's new price. Last year, shortly after making its debut, Bajaj pulled the plug on the Chetak due to lackluster sales performance. However, the gradual increase in fuel prices has caused the popularity of electric scooters to skyrocket. It will be interesting to see how Baja prices the Chetak, as it was priced at Rs. 1 lakh, or the equivalent of $1,333 USD.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Chetak, it has been designed to offer modern-day electric efficiency in a retro-styled package. It comes with a full-LED headlight, fully-digital instrument console, and Bluetooth connectivity. As far as performance is concerned, the Chetak gets an electric motor which pumps out an adequate 4.1kW, which translates to around 5.5 horsepower. The Chetak gets two riding modes, Eco and Sport, with Eco mode boasting 95 kilometers of range on a single charge. For those looking for a sportier ride, Sport mode offers an adequate 85 kilometers of range. Bajaj claims a total of five hours of charge time.

In the Indian market, the Bajaj Chetak will have some fierce competition to go up against in the electric scooter sphere. Bikes like the Ather 450X and the TVS i-Qube have proven their capability in the rapidly expanding electric scooter market.