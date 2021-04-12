Starting April 6, 2023, older motorcycles registered in Singapore will have to conform to tightened emission standards in an effort to reduce vehicular emissions and significantly improve air quality in the country. The National Environment Agency (NEA) explained that the tightened emission standards will apply to local and foreign bikes which have been registered before July 1, 2003.

Should these older motorcycles meet the new emission standards, then they can continue to be used until June 30, 2028. Additionally, newer motorcycles, or those registered on or after July 1, 2003, are currently already subject to the same stringent emission standards. In a media release, the NEA explained that most motorcycles will be able to meet the stricter in-use emission standards, provided that they are well-maintained, and come with all original and good condition exhaust components.

However, for those whose bikes, for whatever reason, may no longer be able to conform to the new emission standards, the NEA recommends owners to avail of the early de-registration incentive which is available until April 5, 2023. This would save owners of older motorcycles the hassle of having to equip their bikes with modern-day tech in order to conform to the tightened emission standard. A cash incentive of around $3,500 SGD, or $2,600 USD will also be given to those who avail of the early de-registration incentive.

The NEA reminds owners of affected motorcycles to get on top of their maintenance, as well as to have their vehicles inspected in their nearest inspection centers, in order to continue enjoying the use of these machines on public roads. Apart from the tightened emission standards, the NEA also announced that it will be adopting the latest United Nations noise standards for vehicle exhaust systems starting April 1, 2023. That said, this gives owners of motorcycles equipped with loud aftermarket exhausts ample time to revise their exhaust systems to conform to the revised noise standards.

The agency is assuring the public that it will continue to review the in-use standards so as to give the motorcycle industry, as well as owners of affected vehicles ample time to adjust to the stricter emissions and noise limits.