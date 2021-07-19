Motorcycle rallies and events haven’t been the same since Coronavirus hit. To foster community while also adhering to current health guidelines, many motorcycle organizations and manufacturers adopted digital and remote events during 2020 to promote social distancing. The latest example is KTM’s 2021 World Adventure Week.

Partnering with the RISER ride app, Team Orange implored motorcyclists to rack up 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) during the week of July 5-11, 2021. Regardless of motorcycle brand, category, or size, KTM opened access to all riders, as long as they recorded their journeys with the RISER app. That open-arms policy resulted in 1.5 million kilometers ridden over 25,000 total riding hours. Motorcyclists in 74 countries participated with 735 group rides taking place over the week-long event and 1,005 riders eclipsing the 1,000-km milestone.

However, RISER and KTM didn’t just ask participants to crush miles, they also spiced things up with daily challenges. From sharing your ride on social media to completing a 1290-meter elevation ride, each daily challenge rewarded one lucky contestant with prizes like Shoei helmets, adventure gear, and luggage.

Riders that achieved the 1,000-km weekly goal and completed at least four daily challenges earned an entry for the grand prize: a 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. Glenn V. of Norway rolled away with the top prize this year. A full list of the seven other daily prize-winners can be found at the dedicated World Adventure Week webpage.

There, a leaderboard also shows that several contestants recorded 4,000-5,000 kilometers (2,485-3,106 miles) ridden during the week-long event, an impressive distance covered over such a short time span. While the first-ever World Adventure Week had to rely on technology to bring riders together, we hope it leads to more events and rallies that promote individual challenges and group rides.