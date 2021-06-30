As of June 30, the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors motorcycle show calendar has nine dates on it. It’s significant in at least two ways, not the least of which is that almost everything was canceled in 2020. While IMS organizers say they’d been working to bring the show outdoors prior to the pandemic, circumstances forced their hand into swift action. The fact that the entire thing is now outdoors can only be good for riders, because there should be opportunities to do more than just throw a leg over a bunch of new bikes.

What kinds of activities are the organizers planning? We’re glad you asked. The popular IMS, Zero Motorcycles, and Motorcycle Safety Foundation initiative called Discover the Ride is returning. Using special speed-limited Zero electric bikes, a New Rider Course is offered on-site by MSF instructors to teach new riders the basics.

In 2021, though, IMS is taking Discover the Ride a little further than before with the Kids Zone, in partnership with All Kids Bike and featuring Strider products. This segment is designed to get kids as young as two years old interested and engaged with their first two-wheeled experiences, in a safe and controlled outdoor environment.

If that’s not enough new newness to encourage new riders, the Motorcycle Industry Council will also be hosting Ride with Us Moto Intro events at each stop along the IMS Outdoors tour. Within 45 minutes, the Moto Intro will have MSF RiderCoaches showing non-riders the basics, and guiding them through their very first ride in a closed-course environment. At certain stops on the tour, Harley-Davidson is also getting new riders engaged via its Invitation to Ride program, which offers the basic new rider experience, only on a Harley. The Motor Company will offer this experience at the Texas, Nashville, and Central Florida IMS Outdoors events.

For experienced riders 18 and over, nine different motorcycle OEMs are bringing new bikes along for demo rides. When the IMS tour was indoors, demos weren’t really possible—but now it’s no walls, no problem. Licensed riders 18 years of age can ride the Yamaha XSR700, Yamaha MT-07, Yamaha Bolt, Yamaha Ténéré 700, and the entire Indian Motorcycles lineup. Licensed riders 21 and over can ride all the demo bikes on offer. So, what OEMs are coming, and what are they bringing?

Harley Davidson : Pan America, CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Limited, Ultra Limited, Road Glide, Road Glide Special, Road Glide Limited, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road King Special, Iron 1200, Forty-Eight, Sport Glide, Low Rider S, Softail Slim, Heritage Classic 114, Street Bob 114, Fat Bob 114, Softail Standard, and Fat Boy

: Pan America, CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Limited, Ultra Limited, Road Glide, Road Glide Special, Road Glide Limited, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road King Special, Iron 1200, Forty-Eight, Sport Glide, Low Rider S, Softail Slim, Heritage Classic 114, Street Bob 114, Fat Bob 114, Softail Standard, and Fat Boy Indian Motorcycle : Scout, Scout Bobber, FTR1200, Chief, Springfield, Challenger, Chieftain, Roadmaster

: Scout, Scout Bobber, FTR1200, Chief, Springfield, Challenger, Chieftain, Roadmaster Kawasaki : Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Ninja 1000 SX, Ninja ZX-6R, Versys 650, Versys 1000 SE LT+, Vulcan S, W800, Z400, Z900, Z900RS, KLX300, KLX300SM

: Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Ninja 1000 SX, Ninja ZX-6R, Versys 650, Versys 1000 SE LT+, Vulcan S, W800, Z400, Z900, Z900RS, KLX300, KLX300SM Royal Enfield : Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, Meteor 350

: Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, Meteor 350 Suzuki : 2022 Hayabusa, Katana, GSX-R1000, GSX-R750, GSX-S750, GSX-S750 Z ABS, SV650, V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 650, DR-Z400SM, DR-Z400S, DR-650, Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

: 2022 Hayabusa, Katana, GSX-R1000, GSX-R750, GSX-S750, GSX-S750 Z ABS, SV650, V-Strom 1050, V-Strom 650, DR-Z400SM, DR-Z400S, DR-650, Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. Yamaha : Venture, Bolt, FJR1300, Super Ténéré, Ténéré 700, MT-10, MT-09 SP, MT-09, MT-07, MT-03, XSR900, XSR700, 2020 Tracer GT, R3, R7

: Venture, Bolt, FJR1300, Super Ténéré, Ténéré 700, MT-10, MT-09 SP, MT-09, MT-07, MT-03, XSR900, XSR700, 2020 Tracer GT, R3, R7 Zero : SR/F and SR/S

: SR/F and SR/S Triumph : Model list not yet available as of June 30, 2021

: Model list not yet available as of June 30, 2021 KTM: Model list not yet available as of June 30, 2021

For the first time ever, a bunch of electric mobility brands will also be joining in the fun at IMS Outdoors in 2021. Here’s a full list of brands, as well as what IMS Outdoors events they’ll be present for:

FLX : All cities

: All cities Giant : Northern and Southern California, Chicago, and New York

: Northern and Southern California, Chicago, and New York Pedego Santa Rosa : Northern California

: Northern California Tern Bicycles : Southern California

: Southern California Rayvolt : Northern California and Chicago

: Northern California and Chicago Pushpak Motors: Northern and Southern California

Whether you’re a rider who’s also interested in e-bikes, or it’s a handy way to get your non-riding friends and family to go with you, anyone interested can check out what these e-bike makers have to offer on-site. Along those lines, Kawasaki and Yamaha will also be offering side-by-side demos in certain locations along the way. There will very likely be something for everyone, and a fun day outdoors for all.

Of course, there will be gear, accessories, electric mobility, tools, accessories, food, music, and much more. Progressive will be offering its free Gear Check for riders at all locations. Also, every location except New York City will offer free motorcycle and car parking.