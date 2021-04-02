Back in October, 2020, we told you that the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows was changing up its format for 2021. Progressive IMS Outdoors will, as the name very clearly states, take the annual motorcycle industry tour outside at every location on its schedule.

That should mean more opportunities for demo rides, and IMS Outdoors organizers are indeed planning both street and off-road demos. It also promises to be a fun, family-friendly, festival-type atmosphere that should be more amenable to the COVID-19 era.

On April 1, 2021, Progressive IMS Outdoors announced the full schedule and locations for the 2021 season, and it’s no joke. So far, exhibitors in attendance include Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Royal Enfield, Yamaha Motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles, and for the first time ever, Beta Motorcycles. E-mobility companies are also joining in the fun, including Giant Bicycles and FLX Bike, as well as electric skateboard company Miles Board.

Other moto brands that will join the cross-country excursion include Arai, Cycle Gear, Enginehawk, Explorify Rentals and Tours, HJC, J&P Cycles, LiquiMoly, Michelin, National Cycle, Inc., Ruroc Helmets, and Yuasa. Here’s the full schedule of 2021 events, which may be subject to change:

July 9 through 11: FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California

July 16 through 18: Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California

August 20 through 22: Goebbert’s Farm in Pingree Grove, Illinois

September 3 through 5: Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn, New York

September 10 through 12: Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pennsylvania

October 1 through 3: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

October 8 through 10: James L. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon, Tennessee

October 15 through 17: SUN n’ FUN Campus in Lakeland, Florida

October 29 through 31: Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, Georgia

For those unfamiliar, Progressive IMS show organizers were already making plans to move outdoors for the past five years, in order to offer a better experience to everyone involved. While the pandemic definitely pushed the move to happen right now, it’s not something that everyone simply rushed into. We’re looking forward to seeing how the atmosphere changes at the new Progressive IMS Outdoors shows.

Tickets are not yet available as of the time of writing on April 2, 2021. However, they should go on sale on April 22 via the Progressive IMS Outdoors website.