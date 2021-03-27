Prior to the pandemic, motorcycle manufacturers reserved their most buzzworthy announcement for EICMA. Historically, the annual trade show functioned as a launchpad for new and updated motorcycles. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, OEMs resorted to digital platforms to promote new models in 2020. That led to wave after wave of video teasers and live stream presentations this past season.

In 2021, EICMA will return to its rightful place in the motorcycle ecosystem, but that it doesn’t come without changes. Organizers are pushing the dates back to November 23-28, 2021, and BMW recently pulled out of all trade shows indefinitely. However, EICMA is rolling with the punches and forging ahead. Honda already confirmed its attendance and Royal Enfield just confirmed its intentions.

“We at Royal Enfield are delighted to be part of EICMA 2021 and are incredibly excited about the opportunity to connect with the wider motorcycle community after such a busy time for everyone,” said Royal Enfield Head of International Business Arun Gopal.

Thanks to the arrival of the Meteor 350 and Tripper Navigation on many Enfield platforms, 2021 has already been an eventful year for the Indian brand. With many anticipating a Classic 350 overhaul in the near future and rumors of a 650 Twin cruiser joining the fleet, Royal Enfield’s EICMA presence is almost obligatory.

“EICMA provides the perfect platform to interact with thousands of passionate riders, to share exciting brand news and developments, and to embrace all the reasons we love to ride. 2021 is a pivotal year for Royal Enfield as it marks our 120th anniversary, so we look forward to sharing this important milestone with as many of you as safely and as possible.”

Of course, the virus won’t disappear by the time EICMA rolls around, but organizers are hoping that the late-November dates will buy vaccination efforts more time. We still have over six months before the yearly event kicks off, and we’ll see if Honda and Royal Enfield’s RSVP sways any other OEMs into attending.