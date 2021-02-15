We’ve had our eye on Royal Enfield’s developing 650 Cruiser for some time. In January, spy shots gave us a sneak peek of the platform’s low-stance, alloy wheels, and USD fork. Thanks to a new video of the upcoming cruiser in action, now we get to feast our ears on the bike’s exhaust note.

Based in Chennai, Royal Enfield frequently tests new motorcycles on the surrounding streets. Luckily, a local driver recognized the future 650 in the rearview. Quick on the draw, the motorists captured video for us all to enjoy. Despite the ambient traffic noise and the driver’s window being three-quarters rolled up, we get a sample of the new cruiser's bark. Low and throaty, just like Royal Enfield’s current Twins, many expect the new motorcycle to feature the same engine, transmissions, and upcoming slipper clutch as its 650 siblings.

Both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are scheduled to receive new alloy this year and the impending twin cruiser has been sporting a set in all the sport shots and videos. Aside from the 650 Twin updates, Royal Enfield also plans to revise the Classic 350 lineup following the Meteor 350’s release earlier this year. As you can tell, the brand has a lot on its plate in 2021 so we may not see the 650 cruiser until the latter half of the year.

Until then, the video confirms the bike’s forward-set footpegs, teardrop gas tank, and split seat. Many assume Royal Enfield’s new Tripper navigation hardware and software will also make it to the brand’s flagship cruiser. Dual-channel ABS will come standard and chrome finishes could be an option as well. Yes, we may have to wait a while for the 650 cruiser to hit showroom floors, but it seems like we can count on spy shots and videos to keep us updated in the meantime.