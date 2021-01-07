Since EICMA 2019, there have been rumors of an Aprilia 660 trifecta. The Italian firm took the stage with its all-new mid-size sportbike, the RS 660, alongside its stripped-down counterpart, the Tuono 660 “Concept”. Not only that, but there was also a third 660 spotted at the Aprilia booth, out of the spotlight and away from prying eyes. Inside a glass box filled with foliage, we spotted our first hint at a Tuareg revival.

The Tuareg was to Aprilia what the NXR750 was to Honda or the Elefant to Cagiva—the Paris-Dakar desert raider that sparked a new trend in the motorcycle industry. They are the bikes that started the late 80’s adventure bike movement, a segment that continues to thrive to this day.

Roughly a year after Aprilia hinted at its adventure bike’s return, a first Tuareg test mule was spotted on the road, in September, 2020, which confirmed that the company was indeed working on a trio of mid-size bikes. The Tuareg is out and about once again! The bike was recently spotted on the road but this time, we get a better look at what the future Italian adventurer should look like.

Gallery: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spy Shots

9 Photos

In typical ADV fashion, the bike is fitted with a semi-fairing topped with a short, dual-sport windscreen and with a single, circular headlight (LED?) pod at the front—a simple, but efficient design. It looks like the bike is going to receive LED lighting at all four corners as well.

Other noticeable features include the bright yellow engine protection cage and skidplate, the dual brake set up at the front wheel, asymmetrical wire-spoke wheels, ABS front and back, the (comically long) upswept muffler, with, of course, the 660 twin running the show.

The engine will likely be tuned with improved low to mid-range performance to meet the model’s adventurous ambitions. For reference, in the RS, the twin produces 100 horsepower while in the Tuono, it’s rated at 95 hp.

Considering Aprilia just introduced the all-new 2021 Tuono 660, we likely won’t see the Tuareg 660 before early 2022. At least we know it’s coming and we’re happy about that.