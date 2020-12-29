For 2020, Royal Enfield updated its Classic and Bullet entry-level bikes to be BS6 (and Euro 5) compliant. While most emission standards-based updates are far from dramatic, in Enfield’s case, it meant switching its 345cc engine over to fuel injection. Welcome to the 21st Century!

Later in the year, the manufacturer introduced the long-awaited Meteor 350, armed with an entirely new 350 engine with a slightly bigger displacement (349 instead of 346), air and oil cooling (rather than only air), a higher compression ratio, and a higher power output (at 20hp instead of 19). The most exciting upgrade out of the lot was the addition of a standard, app-powered, navigation system.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect Enfield to develop a new engine to be used in a single bike, and sure enough, some Indian publications have already started sharing images of what they suspect is the future Classic 350 built on the Meteor platform.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering that the Meteor is a superior platform to the current Classic and Bullet—one that can keep up with new rivals, including the Honda CB350. The test mule spotted on the streets in India had Classic-specific features including the spring-mounted single seat with added pillion saddle, teardrop fuel tank, and pea shooter exhaust. Powering the prototype, however, was an engine similar to the Meteor’s single.

The bike is also expected to receive a double-cradle frame as well as LED lighting at all four corners, however, there is no say whether the Tripper navigation system is going to be offered as standard equipment like on the Meteor.

Considering the test mule’s stage of development—meaning that it looks just about ready for production—chances are we’ll meet the new Classic 350 sooner rather than later. The Bullett 350 is also expected to follow.