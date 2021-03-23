Royal Enfield Launches Bold New Colors For 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has updated its best-selling motorcycles, the Interceptor and Continental 650, with new colorways. Loved the world over for their simple, bulletproof construction, the 650 Twins are Royal Enfield’s claim to fame in the global market. To capitalize on the success these bikes have brought the company, RE has retained their formula, but injected a little more charm and character thanks to striking new color schemes.

Starting with the Interceptor 650, two new colorways in the form of Canyon Red and Ventura Blue enter the fold. Folks with a more adventurous color palette can opt for the flashier two-tone options in the form of Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip. The chrome variant, known as Mister Clean, as well as the Orange Crush and Baker Express, get carried over, as well.

The sportier café racer in the form of the Continental GT 650 received five new color schemes, as well. The Rocket Red Standard makes a comeback as the model’s most popular color option. Joining the red color option is a classic-styled British Racing Green, which pays homage to the brand’s British roots. The Continental GT 650 is also available in two-tone finishes in the form of Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm. Again, the Mister Clean chrome color option continues to be a popular choice among Continental GT 650 owners.

On top of the new color options, both bikes receive a host of Make if Yours (MiY) accessories which enable customers to customize their machines to their liking. Would-be buyers of the 650 Twins have the option to modify their bike’s seat, mirrors, windshield, engine guards, and loads of other optional extras. For the Interceptor specifically, aftermarket touring seats which feature either standard or ribbed styling are available. The Continental GT 650 will also feature a lineup of optional accessories such as painted windscreens, bar-end mirrors, and body-colored seat cowls.