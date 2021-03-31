Benelli has been stirring the pot lately by teasing us with a lot of potential updates to its fleet of motorcycles. As it would turn out, Benelli's Chinese owner, Qianjian Motor, has been hard at work in rolling out load of new models in the Chinese market. Models which, after slight aesthetic makeovers and rebadging, will likely make their way to the global market bearing Benelli branding.

In March alone, Benelli teased updates and launches of at least four new motorcycles. The TRK 502X leads the charge, with the promise of a new and improved engine which conforms to Euro 5 regulations, and of course, new styling which puts it on par with the competition. Shortly after, the company teased images of an updated entry-level sportbike in the form of the 302R. Positioned towards the Asian market, the upcoming Benelli 302R features revised bodywork and again, a Euro 5 mill.

The QJ Motor SRK 700 is expected to become a Benelli naked street fighter.

Moving up to the premium segment, two new and improved naked bikes have also been revealed by QJ Motor. The first of which, a 700cc parallel-twin equipped naked bike in the form of the QJ SRK 700. Bearing sharp and aggressive styling, it's expected to be Benelli's entrant into the middleweight 650 class of bikes. Lastly, the SRK 600 makes its return, and will likely take the form of the TNT 600 when it breaks cover in the global market. This inline-four powered street fighter seeks to take the crown from the Honda CB650R—the only mainstream middleweight naked bike bearing an inline-four mill.

Now, all the updates to Benelli's fleet of motorcycles seem to be rather exciting. To further hype up its new bikes, the company has confirmed its attendance for EICMA 2021. This goes to show that Benelli is indeed serious about making its presence felt, and becoming a force to be reckoned with in the global market. Benelli now joins Royal Enfield and Honda, as confirmed participants for this year's edition of the world's biggest motorcycle expo.