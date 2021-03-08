Euro 5 emissions regulations have made a resounding impact on the motorcycle market over the past few years. Many OEMs resort to displacement increases, variable valve technology, or redesigning cylinder heads to keep models in its lineup. We’ve also seen several long-time platforms bite the dust due to the stringent new standards. Luckily, Benelli was able to update its popular TRK 502 X to meet Euro 5 with just a few alterations.

Sporting a liquid-cooled, 500cc parallel-twin, the TRK is known as a manageable, mid-sized adventure machine. Thanks to the nominal changes, it retains that title in 2021. The new exhaust system includes two catalytic converters to reduce CO2 emissions. An updated ECU aids in that objective, but smooths out the power delivery as well. Lastly, Benelli shortened the ADV’s primary gear ratio to improve response in all gears. Despite the adjusted powertrain, the four-stroke engine still boasts last year's power figures with 47.6 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 39.3 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Gallery: 2021 Benelli TRK 502 X

6 Photos

Benelli still stuffs the Euro 5-compliant twin in a steel trellis frame. A 50mm USD fork and monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound complete the chassis. Five and a half inches of travel at the front, 2.4 inches of stroke in the rear, and an 8.2-inch ground clearance make the TRK a modest off-road ride. Dual 320mm discs and four-pot calipers provide primary stopping power while the 260mm rotor and single-piston clamper is perfect for dirt applications.

Even with the engine update, the Benelli TRK 502 X remains €6,240 ($7,414 USD) in 2021. The Pesaro-based brand also offers an array of accessories for TRK owners including aluminum panniers, auxiliary lighting, oversized windshields, and an Arrow exhaust can. While Euro 5 regulations have made a big impact on the market, the TRK 502 X looks practically unphased by the new standards in 2021.