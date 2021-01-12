If you crave KTM Duke styling in a small package, then the 125 Duke or 390 Duke may just be your next bike. For 2021, both are Euro 5 compliant, and both carry through that strong, aggressive Duke aesthetic you’ve come to know and love.

For riders on A1 licenses, the 125 Duke outputs a modest 15 horsepower while offering a claimed 300 kilometer (or 186 mile) range on a single tank of fuel. It comes with a WP suspension including USD front fork and a rear shock with adjustable preload. ByBre disc brakes stop you front and rear, with a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear. You also get 17-inch cast alloy wheels, as well as dual-channel ABS included as standard.

If the 125 is a little too small for your tastes, KTM hopes that the 390 Duke is closer to being your Goldilocks bike. For 2021, it puts out 44 horsepower. It comes with 46mm throttle bodies, a ride-by-wire throttle, slipper clutch, ABS, ByBre brakes, a Supermoto ride mode, WP front fork with open-cartridge tech and a 150mm adjustable rear shock.

Both the 125 and 390 Dukes come in your choice of gray or white for 2021. As you’d expect from KTM, there are naturally plenty of orange frames and wheels to go around. Your favorite Austrian OEM touts the baby Dukes’ visual similarity to their bigger siblings as selling points, as well. Of course, as with any OEM, they’re hoping you’ll love the small ones so much that you’ll just naturally gravitate toward a bigger Duke later on in your riding career.

Gallery: 2021 KTM 125 Duke and 390 Duke

14 Photos

Is a Duke of any displacement right for you in 2021? If it is, you should reach out to your local authorized KTM dealer to answer all your questions, including pricing and availability in your region.