With 2020 throwing an entire tool chest into the works of pretty much every industry, Motorcycle manufacturers had to quickly rethink how to handle big trade shows like EICMA, Tokyo Motor Show, and Intermot. In previous years, EICMA and Intermot had been the two biggest motorcycle industry shows around. Obviously, those couldn’t happen quite the same way they did in the past, so OEMs got creative. What would 2021 bring, though?

As COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise, there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic. Although BMW announced in January, 2021 that it’s dropping out of all bike shows indefinitely, it’s not the only manufacturer in the world. While its loss undoubtedly hurts, it’s looking like the party will go on regardless of the Motorrad’s attendance, because Honda just confirmed that it’s going to EICMA 2021.

There’s a lot of time between March and November, 2021—which is when EICMA is scheduled to take place. It’s all happening at the Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy, just outside Milan. That leaves a whole lot of time for other OEMs to decide if they want to row their boats into town for this event.

In announcing Honda’s impending presence, EICMA organizers added that they hope to be able to confirm more companies in attendance soon. This situation is clearly fluid, and with a timespan of many months between now and then, changes are always a possibility. If we’ve learned nothing else from the rollercoaster ride that has been the past couple of years, it’s that circumstances can seemingly change on a dime.

Here’s hoping that EICMA 2021 goes off safely and without a hitch, and that motorcycle industry professionals and fans alike are able to get back to doing some of the things we love almost as much as actually riding our bikes.