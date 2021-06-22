Can you believe it’s already the end of June, 2021? Neither can we, but that just means the 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days festival is fast approaching. It will once again grace the grounds of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio from July 23 through 25, 2021. That information is current as of June 22, and we have only one change of plan to report at this time.

As you may or may not know, it’s also the 50th anniversary of the seminal motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday. Unsurprisingly, that film is also the theme of this year’s AMA VMD event. To celebrate, the AMA had originally tapped AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mert Lawwill—who also starred in that film—as its Grand Marshal.

Unfortunately, the AMA says that due to a scheduling conflict, Lawwill won’t be able to attend the event. The 2021 Grand Marshal will instead be David Aldana, himself a fellow On Any Sunday alumnus. Not only will Aldana be on hand for meet-and-greets with fans, though. If you attend, you’ll also have the opportunity to watch him compete in the AMA’s vintage dirt track program at the nearby Ashland County Fairground on Saturday.

“With the theme of this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days being On Any Sunday, which is far and away America’s favorite all-time motorcycle movie, things are going to be extra special. For the fans, for sure, but also for me, as my memories of that 1970 season and that movie are so powerful,” Aldana said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to reconnect with all the great motorcycling folks who come to Mid-Ohio each year and celebrate what Bruce Brown achieved, along with so much motorcycle history. VMD is such a great event,” he concluded.

To further celebrate the film’s anniversary, VMD 2021 will feature three of the bikes seen in the movie. One of Malcolm Smith’s Husqvarnas will be on hand, as will Mert Lawwill’s KR750 dirt tracker, as well as a Cal Rayborn Harley-Davidson XRTT 750.

For more information about the festival, or to purchase tickets, be sure to check out the official AMA VMD website.