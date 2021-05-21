Honda’s VFR750 first broke cover at the 1987 Tokyo Motor Show. Frequently referred to by its RC30 model code, the fully-faired, V4 sportbike was built to comply with the newly-formed World Superbike Championship (WSBK) homologation rules.

For that reason, the VFR750 was one of the first production motorcycles to utilize carbon fiber, Kevlar, and magnesium throughout the bike. Team Red also equipped the liquid-cooled, 16-valve, 748cc V4 with titanium valves and mated it to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. The RC30 debuted in Europe in 1988 and immediately impacted the WSBK series.

Fred Merkel rode the RC30 to back-to-back WSBK championship crowns in 1988 and 1989. The legendary model also bagged victories at the Isle of Man TT and other international races with riders like Joey Dunlop, Carl Fogarty, Steve Hislop, and Philip McCallen aboard. With such a celebrated history, it's no wonder you can find VFR750s still on the road and track.

While Honda is known for its unparalleled reliability, all motorcycles require new parts from time to time. However, RC30 owners groups expressed their preference for genuine Honda accessories and parts. To answer the call, Team Red launched the RC30 Forever program in Japan in 2020. Now, the brand is bringing the program to Europe and supporting owners with approximately 150 genuine VFR750 replacement parts.

The European expansion is a significant milestone for Honda, but the project dates back to 2017 when the company learned that none of the original RC30 part molds were retained. The engineers then digitized the available blueprints and compared them to actual parts on a 1:1 scale to create new molds. Unsatisfied with the accuracy of the blueprints, Honda called upon the original team that worked on the VFR750; many of them well into their 60s.

That combination of old and new technology led to Honda’s RC30 Forever program. The current catalog covers the VFR750’s engine, chassis, bodywork, and electronics. Based on owners’ requests and Honda’s R&D experts’ input, RC30 Forever caters to the customers’ needs and the company’s capabilities.

Parts will be available in Europe from May, 2021, but there will be limited stock for all components. Ever since Honda unveiled the RC30 in 1987, it's enjoyed a cult following. Now, those ardent followers can make their RC30 last forever.