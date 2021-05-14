Back in April, 2021, organizers of the annual AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days event the event would make its triumphant return in the summer of 2021. From July 23 through 25, 2021, vintage motorcycle fans can flock to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, and enjoy all the vintage bike camaraderie that makes this event so special.

The 2021 gathering is set to be extra-special, though. July, 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of what is inarguably one of the most influential motorcycle movies of all time, On Any Sunday. While organizers already planned that this year’s event would celebrate the film and its influence on motorcycle culture in the years since its release, we have even more good news for you if you’re a fan.

On May 13, 2021, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days organizers announced that AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mert Lawwill will be the 2021 Grand Marshal for the event. Over the course of his career, Lawwill took 15 career wins, was AMA Grand National Champion in 1969, was voted the AMA’s Most Popular Rider of the Year in 1969, and was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 1998.

Since the seminal motorcycle film On Any Sunday largely concentrated on Lawwill’s bid to defend his AMA Grand National Championship title through the 1970 season, so it’s especially fitting that he’s grand marshal during its 50th anniversary celebration.

The Harley-Davidson dirt tracker Lawwill rode in the movie, as well as Malcolm Smith’s Husqvarna will also be on display, along with unspecified other movie memorabilia from this important documentary.

“I’m excited to experience all the vintage stuff happening at Mid-Ohio this July,” Lawwill said in a statement. “And I’m honored to be chosen as the event’s Grand Marshal, especially since the AMA will be celebrating Bruce Brown’s On Any Sunday moto documentary during VMD weekend! Being involved in that film was a great experience, and reliving some of it this July will be fantastic.”

“Mert Lawwill is a beloved figure in motorcycling, for his racing career as well as his role in motorcycling’s all-time favorite movie. Having Mert there to celebrate the magic that Bruce Brown created 50 years ago will be a thrill for everyone involved,” AMA editorial director Mitch Boehm said in a statement.