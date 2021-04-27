Despite Italy’s struggles with the initial COVID-19 wave, the country drastically reduced its case count by May, 2020. Throughout summer, the infection rate stayed low, clearing the way for the 2020 Swank Rally Di Sardegna to take place on May 29 through June 2, 2020. Luckily, organizers pulled off the event without incident and they hope to produce the same results for the 2021 rally.

Scheduled for September 28 through October 2, 2021, the Swank Rally Di Sardegna will cover nearly 1,200 km (745 miles) of Italy’s picturesque countryside over the course of five days. The event will split riders into three categories: non-competitive and two competitive classes (R1 and R2). The non-competitive Swank Experience class is open to all motorcycle makes, models, and years and riders can also utilize GPS along with roadbook navigation.

Gallery: Swank Rally Di Sardegna

7 Photos

Those registering vintage enduros released pre-2000, will fall into the R1 classification while those competing on post-2000 machinery will qualify for the R2 category. Regardless of the motorcycle’s age, those in the competitive classes will need to navigate the course only using a roadbook.

Along with trophies for the top three riders in each category, rally organizers will award the Precision Trophy to the competitor with the best navigational skills and the Swank award to anyone turning in a standout performance over the five-day event.

Also, for the first time in Swank Rally history, a Team Trophy will be presented to a team of three to four riders. Race direction will determine the winner by calculating the top 3 final times from each team.

The first stage will send riders from Milan to Genua before boarding a ferry to Sardinia. The island will host stages two through five, with enduro competitors traveling to Porto Torres and Arborea before ferrying back to Genua after the awards ceremony.

Those interested in entering the 2021 Swank Rally Di Sardegna can find more information and rates at the Mototurismo website. Organizers offer everything from full packages to bike rentals and technical assistance. As long as the global pandemic doesn’t stop the festivities, the Swank Rally Di Sardegna should have you covered.