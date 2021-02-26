Whether you want to participate in the 2021 Sonora Rally or you’re a fan, we have some good news for you. The 2021 Sonora Rally is still on the schedule, although it’s moving from its usual March calendar position this time around. The event will take place from May 9-14, 2021, with entries officially opening up on February 5.

All the action will start on Sunday, May 9, in beautiful Sonora, Mexico. That’s the day Tech and Registration takes place for 2021, which will be conducted outside in the interest of safety. Organizers will also host a navigation and tactics school to get everyone up to speed before the event. Teams will also be able to sign up for photo packages, including the required photos of riders and drivers holding their helmets next to their vehicles.

“The safety of our racers, volunteers and of course the local population who support the rally are our number one priority. We are working on a COVID-19 protocol with the state and will keep you updated as info becomes available,” Sonora Rally organizers said in a statement.

The actual rally starts on Monday, May 10, with Stage 1 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora. Each day after that will see the 2021 Sonora Rally participants tackle a new stage, with all the challenges it has to offer. On Friday, May 14, competitors will tackle Stage 5. At the end of the day, the official awards ceremony will cap everything off nicely back in San Luis Rio Colorado once more.

Rally organizers and local authorities have several COVID-19 protocols in place to protect everyone involved. These include a requirement for a negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours, face mask, sanitation, social distancing, and staggered registration time requirements. If you’re thinking of registering, you can read more competitor info here.