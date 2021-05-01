Spanish motorcycle marque Montesa celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2020. To celebrate, the Bassella Motorcycle Museum in Catalonia, Spain curated a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition titled “Montesa: 75 Years of an Unforgettable Adventure.”

The museum’s best-laid plans, however, didn’t stand a chance against the onslaught of the global pandemic. The exhibition opened on October 10, 2020, but was forced to close prematurely due to pandemic restrictions. However, as of the end of April, 2021, the Bassella Museum is proud to announce that the entire building is open to visitors once more. Hours are limited, but the temporary Montesa exhibition has been extended until December 31, 2021.

Montesa is the single longest-running manufacturer in Spanish history, as well as being one of the longest-running in the world. Nearly 130 machines are on display as part of this unique exhibit, with many never having been seen in such a context before, since they belong to private collections. This includes rare competition machines and never-before-seen prototypes, including the Fura concept scooter from 1958.

The museum is open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each week, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you arrange a previous booking ahead of time, you may be able to access it between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on those days as well. Visitors must wear face masks and maintain a 1.5-meter distance (about 5 feet) from other people. Capacity is limited, and the museum has hand sanitizer for visitors to use.

General ticket prices are 9 Euros apiece, or about $11. Reduced and discount tickets are available for those who qualify, and there’s also a combined ticket option for 10 Euros (about $12) that grants you access to both the Bassella Motorcycle Museum and the Museu Moto Canillo as well, so you can hit two motorcycle museums while you’re in the area. Museum members and children up to 8 years of age can visit for free.