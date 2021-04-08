Like many things in 2020, that year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days festival was indefinitely postponed due to the global pandemic. We have some good news, though! Fast-forward to April, 2021, and the event is back on for this year. It’ll take place at the usual Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, from July 23 through 25, 2021.

In fact, advance-price tickets are currently on sale as of April 8, 2021. Now through April 26, you can get reduced prices of $50 for the weekend, $30 each for Friday and Saturday one-day passes, or $25 for a Sunday one-day pass. On April 27, the prices go up to standard rates of $60 for the weekend, $40 each for Friday or Saturday, or $35 for Sunday. Please note, these are only ticket prices for the event itself, and do not include camping, VIP, or other fees.

If you previously purchased tickets for the 2020 event, which never ended up happening, don’t worry. Those tickets will be honored in 2021, including any you may have purchased for swap-meet spaces. If you have any questions or concerns, AMA Director of Operations Steve Austin requests that you please email him to discuss.

For 2021, the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days theme will be based on Bruce Brown’s seminal moto documentary, On Any Sunday. The film, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in July, will be honored in multiple ways at this year’s event. From motorcycles to memorabilia to some of the people involved in making the doc, there’s a lot to look forward to if you love it.

There’s currently no explicit mention of a screening, but hopefully organizers will consider something creative, like setting up a big outdoor projection screen to make it a drive-in style presentation. It’d be both period- and pandemic-appropriate, so what’s not to love? Roll up on your vintage iron, unfurl your picnic blanket, unpack your snacks, and have a great time.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but as with just about every event planned since the pandemic started, it’s important to temper our obvious enthusiasm with a reminder that anything can happen between now and then. Plans could still change. Unfortunately, that’s a reality of the period of time we’re living through. In any case, be careful out there.