From 1956 to 1973, Denny Kannenberg competed in everything from ice races to flat track races to the Five States Scrambles Championship. His riding style earned him the nickname “Kannonball” and Kannenberg maintained that all-in attitude when he retired from the track. His Sport Wheels business in Minnesota kept Kannonball’s two-wheeled obsession alive, as he grew his collection over the years.

Now, Gas Monkey Garage and Worldwide Auctioneers will present a no-reserve sale of Kannenberg’s extensive collection on September 10-11, 2021. Consisting of 165 motorcycles, the garage includes dirt bikes, street bikes, race bikes, and even mini-bikes. Of course, giants such as Suzuki, Honda, and Yamaha represent a portion of the hoard, but smaller brands like Hodaka, Bultaco, Maico, and Ossa make an appearance as well.

Gallery: Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg Collection

8 Photos

“I’m blessed by the opportunity to bring the, literally, lifetime collection of my friend Denny to the world,” said Gas Monkey Garage owner and media personality Richard Rawlings. “Here is a historic offering of everything that it is motoring and bikes and racing, representing a real coming age of motorcycles themselves and racing itself and American flat track, and there will not be another opportunity like it.”

While all the motorcycles are in near original condition and well-kept, a few examples stand out among the crowd. A 1942 Indian Four “440” and sidecar are one of the last civilian units built by the Springfield-based brand before it dedicated its full resources to the war effort. On the other side of the coin, a 1953 Harley-Davidson Model KR dirt tracker is all gas, and literally, no brakes. A 1969 Kawasaki 500 III will also perk up avid collectors’ ears while a Don Garlits-autographed 1986 Honda CX500 Turbo will interest drag race fans.

In addition to the massive lineup of motorcycles, the collection will include 30 vehicles and years of memorabilia. Those interested can purchase tickets at Worldwide Auctioneers’ website and two days of previews will precede the September 10-11, 2021 auction dates.