MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. officially presents its new online store with the brand's latest apparel collection.

Called the "City Pack," the garments featured in the new line include t-shirts, hoodies, and crew neck sweaters in six different versions. All articles feature the geographic coordinates of MV Agusta locations: Schiranna, Monza, Milan, Rome, London, Dubai.

Apart from the lineup of tops, the brand also features several paddock shorts and bermudas. An MV Agusta branded cap is also available in the collection.

The colors that MV Agusta chose for its articles are black, red, and white. While the bottoms come in white, khaki, and black.

Giacomo Agostini himself appears in the promotional materials for the new collection, international celebrity model and actress, Lera Abova as well. The photoset was taken and curated by Adam Katz Sinding. Also featured is the new line of MV Agusta electric bicycles.

MV Agusta considers this collection as part of the brand's "uniform." The collection features practical and professional traits as utilized and required by the paddock staff and engineers of MV. The brand also states that the collection is perfect for everyday elegant casual wear. Uncomplicated graphics make up the design of the entire collection. The logos are tastefully executed and don't scream to the world how much of an MV mega fan you really are.

On top of being of quality design, the collection is entirely made in Italy.

Timur Saradarov, MV Agusta's CEO, stated: “The City Pack apparel collection is part of our wider branded clothing proposition, with new exciting collections coming soon to our online store. It perfectly embodies our values of craftsmanship, passion, design, excellence, and innovation, and I am sure our fans around the world will appreciate its high-quality and its essential yet eye-catching elegance. Motorcycling is a state of mind, and it doesn’t stop at simply riding a bike, it’s a way of life, it’s an attitude that also shows in the way you dress.”

Head on over to the MV Agusta Online Store to place an order for any of the pieces. Personally, I'm eyeing one of those hoodies.