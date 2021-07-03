From beautiful superbikes to electric bicycles, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. is entering the electric mobility market with a new range of e-bicycles.

Discerning urban commuters will know that bringing a full-fledged supersport motorcycle to work isn't the most practical option, but it definitely is its own kind of cool. Taking an MV, like the Superveloce, around town on short trips might not be the most ideal setup. To solve this problem, MV Agusta has come up with a solution so you can still take an MV around town and leave your other MV at home.

MV Agusta's e-bicycles will be launched first. The company will then expand into kick scooters. Dubbed AMO, which stands for "I love" in Italian, the new line of e-bicycles takes after MV's passion for everything on two wheels. Two models will be available for the AMO, the RR, and the RC. Both bicycles will feature a 250W silent Mahle engine that can run at an assisted speed of up to 15 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour). Powering the motor is a 250 Watt-hour Panasonic battery which is rated for up to about 47 miles (75 kilometers) on a single charge.

Of course, since this is an MV Agusta product, you need to keep all that power pinned to the ground, your brakes need to be on-point, and only the best components will do. The AMO e-bikes feature Pirelli tires, Magura disc brakes, and a Gates Carbon Drive belt. The e-bike's also quite light and weighs in at just about 34 pounds (15.5 kilograms), pretty light for an e-bike, and about 10 pounds heavier than most mountain bikes.

Elegance is also key in the design of an MV Agusta product, and the RR version will come in two liveries, Yellow and black, and the other is red and black. The RC is the more limited of the two and will feature a classic red, white, and black Reparto Corse livery from MV.

Timur Saradarov, CEO of MV Agusta S.p.A. commented: “We realised the time was right for us to unlock the full potential of what the MV Agusta brand stands for. Speed, quality of engineering and authentic Italian design are values that resonate with urban dwellers and bikers alike. I am confident this move to diversify our product portfolio with an exciting and different product range will be well received by the markets and bring us the expected returns.”

Saradarov also stated that there is a growing need for lightweight, affordable, and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Speaking of affordability, the AMO RR retails on the MV Agusta website for just about $3,600 USD (€3,075 EUR), then the limited-edition AMO RC will set you back roughly $4,800 USD (€4,100 EUR). Affordable? In contrast to the rest of the MV Agusta lineup, perhaps.