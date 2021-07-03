Finally, an MV Agusta you can afford.
From beautiful superbikes to electric bicycles, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. is entering the electric mobility market with a new range of e-bicycles.
Discerning urban commuters will know that bringing a full-fledged supersport motorcycle to work isn't the most practical option, but it definitely is its own kind of cool. Taking an MV, like the Superveloce, around town on short trips might not be the most ideal setup. To solve this problem, MV Agusta has come up with a solution so you can still take an MV around town and leave your other MV at home.
MV Agusta's e-bicycles will be launched first. The company will then expand into kick scooters. Dubbed AMO, which stands for "I love" in Italian, the new line of e-bicycles takes after MV's passion for everything on two wheels. Two models will be available for the AMO, the RR, and the RC. Both bicycles will feature a 250W silent Mahle engine that can run at an assisted speed of up to 15 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour). Powering the motor is a 250 Watt-hour Panasonic battery which is rated for up to about 47 miles (75 kilometers) on a single charge.
Of course, since this is an MV Agusta product, you need to keep all that power pinned to the ground, your brakes need to be on-point, and only the best components will do. The AMO e-bikes feature Pirelli tires, Magura disc brakes, and a Gates Carbon Drive belt. The e-bike's also quite light and weighs in at just about 34 pounds (15.5 kilograms), pretty light for an e-bike, and about 10 pounds heavier than most mountain bikes.
Elegance is also key in the design of an MV Agusta product, and the RR version will come in two liveries, Yellow and black, and the other is red and black. The RC is the more limited of the two and will feature a classic red, white, and black Reparto Corse livery from MV.
Timur Saradarov, CEO of MV Agusta S.p.A. commented: “We realised the time was right for us to unlock the full potential of what the MV Agusta brand stands for. Speed, quality of engineering and authentic Italian design are values that resonate with urban dwellers and bikers alike. I am confident this move to diversify our product portfolio with an exciting and different product range will be well received by the markets and bring us the expected returns.”
Saradarov also stated that there is a growing need for lightweight, affordable, and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Speaking of affordability, the AMO RR retails on the MV Agusta website for just about $3,600 USD (€3,075 EUR), then the limited-edition AMO RC will set you back roughly $4,800 USD (€4,100 EUR). Affordable? In contrast to the rest of the MV Agusta lineup, perhaps.
Source: MV Agusta
MV AGUSTA GOES ELECTRIC AND EXTENDS ITS
TWO-WHEELS CONCEPT
by launching exclusive lightweight e-vehicles, in pure MV Agusta style
Varese, July 2, 2021 - MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. is announcing its upcoming entry into the electric mobility market with a range of lightweight e-vehicles bearing its iconic wings and gearwheel logo. A long awaited brand extension that leverages MV Agusta’s growing brand equity in the urban mobility segment. With this move, the brand from Schiranna is directly targeting the untapped market of sophisticated, discerning urban dwellers for whom moving around the city on a sports motorcycle is not the most practical option. MV Agusta e-mobility light vehicles will fill the gap and meet the need for a fast, stylish and eco-friendly way to roam the metropolis.
E-bicycles will be launched first, soon to be followed by kick scooters. MV Agusta chose the name AMO, Italian for “I love”, for this first e-bikes series. It takes after the company’s passion for the two wheels world. There will be two models in the series, the RR and the RC, both featuring a 250W silent Mahle engine with assisted speed of up to 25km/h, a 250Wh Panasonic battery providing 75km autonomy on a single charge, and premium quality components such as the Pirelli tyres, the Magura disc brakes and the Gates Carbon Drive belt. At just 15.5 kg, AMO bicycles are lightweight and inconspicuous, ideal for urban commutes or leisure trips.
The elegant RR version will come in a choice of two liveries, one yellow and black, the other red and black, while the limited edition RC will be offered in the classic red, white and black Reparto Corse livery.
The newcomers in the MV Agusta family will be designed and engineered in Italy, following the brand’s tradition of impeccable craftsmanship, using the latest technology and advanced, premium materials. Partnerships have been developed with established manufacturers for kick-scooters, while e-bicycles will be entirely assembled in-house. Both product series will be available online at www.mvagusta.com in the e-mobility section as well as through MV Agusta’s traditional sales network. External partners will also be involved to boost launch and distribution.
The development of a strong, scalable online platform for the brand’s e-mobility vehicles is an important part of MV Agusta’s strategy for the future of this segment. The plan includes a dedicated online space to learn about the products, an online store and in general a robust ecosystem where clients can order e-products, and buy or return parts.
Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “Our world is moving fast, society is evolving at a cadence the pandemic and the new-normal have dramatically accelerated. The motorcycle industry has come to form part of a single, larger market of lightweight mobility that encompasses all two-wheel vehicles. There is a growing need for affordable, light and eco-friendly mobility solutions, especially in large, busy urban contexts. An entire segment, almost untouched. We realised the time was right for us to unlock the full potential of what the MV Agusta brand stands for. Speed, quality of engineering and authentic Italian design are values that resonate with urban dwellers and bikers alike. I am confident this move to diversify our product portfolio with an exciting and different product range will be well received by the markets and bring us the expected returns.”
