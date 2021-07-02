As many parts of the world shift toward lower emission vehicles, rules for various regions continue to change. As we reported in May, 2021, several European cities already have various Low Emissions Zone strategies either already in place, or scheduled to go into place in the near future.

Belgian capital city Brussels wasn’t on that fairly recent list. However, if you’ll recall, Belgian governmental agency Brussels Environment commissioned a study back in 2019 in order to help it decide whether it should issue a total ban on motorcycles within the capital region. So, we knew we’d hear something about the region sooner or later.

Perhaps the Brussels Police knew what was on its way in March, 2021, when the department took delivery of a new fleet of NIU electric scooters for its patrol duties. Based on the results of multiple studies undertaken by Brussels Environment, its new roadmap for its Low Emissions Zone will see L1 and L2-classed combustion mopeds and scooters banned in Brussels as of 2028. That’s the earliest outright ban of any combustion vehicle in the region.

What about piston-powered motorcycles? Any two-wheelers that meet L3 through L7 license requirements will not be banned from Brussels until 2035, under current guidance. It’s only 2021 now, so it’s possible that plans can change between now and then. The current roadmap also gives timelines for other combustion vehicles as well, with distinctions drawn between diesel and gasoline/hybrid vehicles. Diesel-powered two-wheelers are already banned in Brussels.

Incidentally, 2035 is also the year when most other combustion-powered vehicles in Brussels will be banned, as well. Busses and other heavy-duty vehicles will have an exception, but passenger and other smaller vehicles will all shift to electric versions by that time. For its part, the Belgian government plans to roll out 22,000 public charging stations by that deadline.