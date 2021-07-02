Electric mobility startup, Prevail Electric is a very, very new player in the electric two-wheeler game. How new? Well, the company is only three months old, and has just debuted three affordable electric scooters into the market. The three scooters are dubbed Elite, Finesse, and Wolfury, and each of them bring their own unique styling and practical features to the table. Let's take a closer look.

Starting with the most affordable option, the Wolfury is priced at just Rs 89,999, or the equivalent of $1,207 USD. Prevail Electric claims a top speed of 50 kilometers per hour, or 31 miles per hour, making it ideal for in-city duty and quick rides around town. It gets a standard lithium-ion battery which supplies power to a brushless DC motor, and is claimed to be capable of returning an impressive 110 kilometers (68 miles) of range on a single charge. Prevail states that the Wolfury cna be charged from empty to full in just four hours, simply by plugging into your conventional wall socket.

As we move up the model range, the Finesse is Prevail's most retro-styled offering and comes in a bright yellow and gray colorway. Retailing for Rs 99,999, or the equivalent of $1,341 USD, it's just slightly faster than the Wolfury, capable of reaching a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour, or 37 miles per hour. Just like the Wolfury, however, it gets a lithium-ion battery which takes around four hours to charge. Powered by a similar electric motor, it returns a range of 110 kilometers, or 68 miles.

At the top of the model range is the Prevail Elite which will set you back Rs 129,999, or $1,743 USD. It gets noticeably more premium styling, with bodywork which is reminiscent of the Ather 450X electric scooter. Its tech is a lot fancier, too, as it boasts a fully digital LCD display which has built-in navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity which allows the rider to listen to music, accept and reject phone calls, and receive notifications from their smartphone. On the performance side, the Elite can achieve a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour or 50 miles per hour making it the fastest two-wheeler in Prevail's model range.

During the launch event of the electric scooters, Prevail Electric CEO, Hemant Bhatt expressed his excitement towards the new mobility products, “After months of research and development, we are finally ready to launch our new scooter models. The young generation is much more concerned about climate change and global warming than their predecessors, which is why they are opting for more sustainable yet economic options. Our brand new three scooter models with premium features and commendable speed are ready to revolutionize the e-mobility space in India.”