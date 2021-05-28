MV Agusta officially introduced the 2021 F3 Rosso to the world on May 27, 2021. Spring has sprung, the flowers are in bloom, the birds are calling, and the new middleweight supersports are busting out of the gates with their own cheerful colors and songs. Let’s take a look at the newest Rosso on the block.

Now updated for Euro 5 compliance, the 800cc three-cylinder engine, with its counter-rotating crankshaft, still makes a claimed 147 horsepower. MV engineers dedicated their engine development time to using DLC treatments to further reduce friction for this update. The valves remain titanium, but the valve guides, main bearings, rods, and countershaft have all been to enhance friction reduction and improve reliability.

Other updates include an entire exhaust system overhaul, which likely goes along with Euro 5 homologation, as well as new injectors. There’s also a new bi-directional flow radiator on the 2021 F3 Rosso, which MV says boosts its efficiency by 5 percent. The clutch basket is now reinforced, featuring MV’s third-gen bi-directional quickshifter, which the team from Schiranna says is more precise thanks to its new sensor.

Gallery: 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso

9 Photos

Let’s talk electronics. There’s a new e-Novia-developed IMU, Continental ABS with cornering ABS, traction control, and updated front lift control that lets you actually control your wheelie rather than completely preventing it. The 5.5-inch TFT display up front communicates with the MV Ride app that’s available for both Android and iOS devices.

Incidentally, MV also released a short video series walking riders through the fine points of its app and available electronic rider aids on its YouTube channel the same day the updated F3 Rosso made its debut, so riders new to MV may want to check out their handy playlist.

Naturally, since it’s part of the Rosso line, the 2021 F3 Rosso makes a bold, red statement. There’s plenty of black to break it up, so it’s not in any way too much of a good thing. Those slash-cut triple exhaust tips also add an enticing design element, as is MV’s wont. Pricing and availability information aren’t out yet, and the 2021 F3 Rosso isn’t even listed on MV’s official website yet, either—but now that we’re midway through 2021, it’s on its way.