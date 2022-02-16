When Yamaha introduced the Ténéré 700, it changed the game in the affordable middleweight adventure bike segment. Previously occupied and dominated by the KTM 790 Adventure, the Yamaha Ténéré certainly gave the orange beast a run for its money. Although it wasn’t as feature-rich as the KTM, the Ténéré 700 was definitely more affordable and within the reach of a vast majority of riders.

For the 2022 model year, Yamaha has beefed up the Ténéré 700 even more. In the European market, the tuning fork company has released an upgraded version called the World Raid. Yamaha is positioning the Ténéré 700 World Raid as its newest long-distance adventure touring motorcycle. It’s designed to elevate your riding experience and bring you to roads and no roads you have never seen before. Some differentiating factors include high capacity dual fuel tanks giving the bike an overall fuel capacity of 23 liters. It gets improved long-travel suspension that inspires confidence no matter how gnarly the terrain.

Thanks to the large, dual fuel tanks, the Ténéré 700 World Raid offers up to 500 kilometers of range on a full tank of gas. This gives you the confidence of traversing the road less taken without the fear of running out of fuel in the middle of nowhere. The World Raid also features upgraded tech components such as a new five-inch TFT full-color display. Bluetooth smartphone integration is now in the mix, as well, so you can keep in touch with the world around you no matter where you go.

On the ergonomics side of things, the 2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid is set up to be more off-road focused. It gets a flat rally-inspired two-piece saddle, as well as tall and wide handlebars that offer ample leverage. It features three mode adjustable ABS, allowing you to toggle your preferences depending on the train. The front forks have been upgraded to 43 mm KYB units that deliver 230 mm of suspension travel. On the rear, a longer aluminum piggyback unit offers 220 mm of travel. The Ténéré 700 World Raid gets a fancy Öhlins adjustable steering damper, too.

Last but not least, the 2022 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid retains the punchy CP2 Crossplane parallel-twin engine. With a redesigned airbox, this engine is Euro 5-compliant and pumps out around 75 horsepower, making it a punchy and capable machine both on and off road. Naturally, all of these upgraded features come with a price. The Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid has been pegged at 11,600 Euros, or the equivalent of $13,108 USD. As you know, it’s tricky to determine the prices of models in varying markets, so we’ll have to wait and see if Yamaha will release the World Raid in the U.S. market anytime soon.