On February 8, 2023, Aprilia U.S.A. announced the dates and details of its 2023 Aprilia Racers Days program. For the coming calendar year, events will take place at a total of eight iconic North American motorsports circuits—seven in the U.S. and one in Canada.

Riders who attend any of these events will be able to check out the latest and greatest protective and performance equipment from the likes of Dainese, AGV, and Pirelli. The main event will of course be the opportunity to ride Aprilia’s current 2023 street lineup, including the RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660, and Tuono 660 on track.

Riders will also be able to spend additional track time on their own machines, after being assigned to an appropriate rider group by their skill level. Professional photography will be available at the event, and Aprilia says that riders of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to check these events out. At some events, the Aprilia Racing School—an individual training experience—will also be available.

Here’s the full 2023 Aprilia Racers Days calendar in North America, with Aprilia Racing School opportunities also noted as they occur:

Circuit Location Date Notes Circuit of the Americas Austin, Texas Monday, April 17, 2023 Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia Monday, April 24, 2023 Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, Pennsylvania Monday, May 8, 2023 Autobahn Country Club Chicago Joliet, Illinois Monday, June 12, 2023 The Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington Monday, June 26, 2023 Aprilia Racing School available Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Salinas, California Monday, July 17, 2023 Shannonville Motorsport Park Shannonville, Ontario, Canada Monday, September 18, 2023 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey Monday, September 25, 2023 Aprilia Racing School Available

Pirelli will support all events on this calendar, with all Aprilia bikes in the paddock rolling on Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires. Additionally, Dainese will have some of its Custom Works tailors on-site for fittings and consultations, as well as provide a demo fleet of D-Air race suits for both men and women at these events. AGV will provide some of its latest helmets for riders to try on trackside, as well. However, riders need to be aware that since these are effectively track days with a little extra flair, you’ll still need to bring along all your own safety gear to participate in the track day.

Aprilia also notes that for the 2023 Aprilia Racers Days program duration, Group ‘C’ riders (beginners) will be limited to demoing the 660cc Aprilia machines, and will not be permitted to ride the 1,100cc bikes. If you are in Group ‘A’ or ‘B’, you will be able to demo any Aprilia you want at the event. For more information, or to sign up for any of these events, be sure to check out the link in our Sources.