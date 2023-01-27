When it comes to world-class racing, riders tend to receive all the glory. However, racing remains a team sport. Without the mechanics, engineers, and data analysts on staff, no rider can expect to fight for victory. Of course, a Team Principal still has to manage all these moving pieces for the team to realize its goals.

It’s those skills that help propel an outfit to the front of the grid, and the Team Principal To Be contest aims to find the next generation of motorsport managers. The competition calls upon participants to submit a Business Case outlining the methods for improving a MotoGP or WSBK team’s financial sustainability and profitability.

Each presentation should cover one topic such as Web 3.0, Digital & Social Media, Entertainment & Events, and People Development. Contestants can also expound on an unforeseen opportunity with the Bring Your Own Idea category. In order to participate, candidates must fall within the January 1, 1999 through December 31, 2004, birth date restriction.

The submitted slideshow presentations can include up to 10 slides. Those interested must upload their work to the Team Principal to Be portal by February 12, 2023. Once the deadline passes, the judging panel consisting of former Yamaha and Suzuki MotoGP Principal Davide Brivio, Pirelli Executive Vice President Piero Misani, and Fuoritratrattia.com founder Stefano Nicoli will determine the contest’s 10 finalists by February 26, 2023.

The finalists will then convene at Monza, Italy’s Hotel de la Ville on March 18, 2023. There, the jury will award the Team Principal to Be winner with the opportunity to join the Aprilia MotoGP for a guest race weekend. Additionally, the “Extreme Racing Service” and “Pistard Racing Team” critics award winners will enjoy Italian Speed Championship weekend experiences.

Not all of us have the tools to be a racer, but the Team Principal To Be contest showcases the talents required to win as a team.