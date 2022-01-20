The 2022 Aprilia Tuono V4 Gets Ultra Dark Livery Like RSV4

We all know that some things never go out of style. For instance, the classic motorcycle aesthetic embodied by today’s extremely popular neo-retro offerings are a testament to classic, simple lines forever retaining their relevance. On a similar note, homages to retro liveries and colorways are all the rage, especially when you’re as iconic as Aprilia.

The Noale company recently revealed the 2022 RSV4 in a striking Ultra Dark livery, an homage to the brand’s 2006 RSV4 1000R. With its new Ultra Dark livery, you could say that Aprilia has hit two birds with one stone, at least, from a styling perspective. Not only does it harken back to one of the brand’s most popular sportbikes, it also happens to be black—something we all know never goes out of style.

For 2022, the Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory, one of the world's best naked streetfighter bikes, hasn't changed in terms of features and performance. However, it does come in that sleek Ultra Dark colorway we mentioned before. The main design is black, a very sleek aesthetic that’s complemented by gold accents, specifically, the beefy Ohlins forks up front. In terms of execution, the Tuono V4’s Ultra Dark livery differs slightly from that of the RSV4. It doesn’t get gold wheels like the supersport. This makes the bike look a bit smaller and more compact. However, the gold accents on the tail tie it in nicely to the new Ultra Dark V4 motif.

Aprilia has done an excellent job in sprucing up the Tuono V4 from an aesthetics perspective. As for performance, however, it’s clear that this V4-powered naked bike already pretty much sits at the top of the food chain. Its 1,077cc V4 engine pumps out a blatantly excessive 175 horsepower and 89 ft-lbs of torque. Of course, it’s instantly recognizable thanks to its aggressive and sonorous exhaust note.