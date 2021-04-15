Updated Aprilia Tuono V4 Now In Dealerships Across Italy

It's interesting to think just how far the good old standard motorcycle has come. Today's crop of performance-oriented naked bikes are probably the furthest thing from the good old naked bikes of the sixties. Bikes like the Honda CB750 Four, with its then-groundbreaking inline-four engine were considered peak motorcycling performance with its 67 horsepower. These days, the trend started by bikes like the CB750 has been turned up to eleven.

Earlier this week, I told you guys about the crazily excessive KTM 1290 Super Duke RR selling out in just 48 minutes. Yes, this ultra-high-performance naked bike exists in a vacuum, so to speak, with no real competition thanks to its astronomically high price tag and performance figures which embody pure lunacy. Yet, all 500 units of this crazy hyper-naked were accounted for faster than the bike itself. That said, despite it seemingly defying all sense of logic, the market for performance naked bikes is undoubtedly very strong. But hey, for many people, motorcycling in and of itself, was never really meant to be something grounded in logic.

That said, another European motorcycle giant has updated its flagship naked bike. Aprilia has already begun rolling out the new Tuono V4 across dealerships in Italy. Initially unveiled in January of this year, the updated Tuono V4 continues to follow the same recipe for which this not-so naked bike has become loved the world over. As far as styling is concerned, the bike looks, for the most part, just like the previous model, save for an updated color scheme. It gets the same half-fairing, hence its status as a full-on naked bike considered by some as a subject for debate.

Updates to the bike consist of a new aluminum swingarm which is slightly lighter than that of the previous model. The bike also gets a range of new accessories which further enhance its long-distance touring ability. Lastly, the bike gets slight revisions to its engine which, for the most part, have been done to conform to Euro 5 emission standards. Would-be buyers of the new Tuono, however, would be very glad to know that it didn't lose a single pony due to the engine update. That means, this bike continues to pump out an exhilarating 175 horsepower, while producing its unmistakable V4 symphony.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 has long been considered by many as the best-sounding naked bike on the road. This capable and powerful machine rolls off the showroom floor starting at 16,990 Euros, or the equivalent of $20,346 USD.