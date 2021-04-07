Exan Launches New Slip-On Exhausts For Kawasaki Z900

I don't know about you, but I certainly love a nice sounding inline-four cylinder-equipped motorcycle. I know I'm not alone when I say that it truly reminds me of the early days of grand prix racing, with the unmistakable banshee howls of racing machines flying across the race track. These days, nearly all motorcycles come out of the box with lackluster exhaust notes thanks to stringent emissions and noise regulations.

While I'm not a firm believer in the saying loud pipes save lives, I definitely appreciate the sound and added performance of a well-put-together aftermarket exhaust system. Plus, an aftermarket exhaust can really elevate the overall look of your motorcycle. That said, every single motorcycle I've ever owned was always fitted with an aftermarket exhaust system—be it a full-system or a slip-on. Being the audiophile that I am, I can't help but feel enamored whenever a company releases a new exhaust system for whatever motorcycle. In this case, it's Italian exhaust specialist, Exan, with a new slip-on line for the Kawasaki Z900.

Exan has had exhaust options for the Z900 for quite some time now, but the Italian company has decided to revamp its range for the 2021 model year. With three new slip-on options available, Exan caters to varying preferences in terms of styling and sound. The Exan Carbon Oval Cap is a simple yet elegant slip-on exhaust system. Slightly slimmer and a lot lighter than the stock system, the Carbon Oval Cap is street legal thanks to an inbuilt silencer, and comes in either carbon, titanium, light satin steel, and black satin steel finishes. It comes with a sticker price of 346.50 Euros, or the equivalent of $412 USD.

The remaining two models in Exan's new Z900 lineup consist of the X-Black and the X-GP. The X-Black makes a comeback with slight revisions to the design. It gets a new carbon fiber end cap, and is slightly wider than the Carbon Oval Cap. Priced at a slightly more premium 355 Euros, or $422 USD, customers can choose from either titanium, carbon, light satin steel, or black satin steel finishes. Lastly, the Exan X-GP is a nostalgic, cylindrical-shaped slip-on system. The simplest and most affordable option in Exan's lineup, it comes in the same color options as the other two models, but is priced at just 337.60 Euros, or $401 USD.