On August 1, 2023, Kawasaki USA officially announced that its popular Ninja ZX-10R and Z900 lineups will return for the 2024 model year. The especially good news, if you’ve been sitting on the fence about getting your hands on either of these bikes, is that all variants should be available via Kawasaki dealerships across the US right now. (Well, that is, unless you’re reading about this in 2042 instead of 2024.)

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10R ABS

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will come in two versions: with ABS, and without ABS. Both versions will also be available in your choice of a Metallic Flat Spark Black and Ebony colorway, or the ever-popular Ninja ZX-10R Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) Edition. The latter version features graphics inspired by the most recent graphics found on Kawasaki’s factory World Superbike (WSBK) racing team machines.

Features on the 2024 Ninja ZX-10R include its heart, which is a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine. It sits inside an aluminum twin-spar frame design. Suspension-wise, it has a Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF, and it might also be your best friend forever if you’re particularly fond of how it works) up front, along with a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock in the rear.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-10R also comes with an Ohlins electronic steering damper, a quickshifter, ride modes, and a raft of electronic rider aids. These include: cornering management, traction control, launch control, Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS), and engine brake control. Electronic cruise control, a full-color TFT dash, and smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology The App also come standard.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Z900

40 Photos

2024 Kawasaki Z900 ABS and Z900 SE ABS

Both the 2024 Kawasaki Z900 and Z900 SE are powered by the same 948cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, which sits inside a trellis frame. Additional features shared by both bikes include a power mode, integrated riding modes, a TFT full-color dash, smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology The App, and traction control. They also both come shod with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 SE ABS adds an upgraded Ohlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjustability, as well as Brembo front brakes for added stopping power.

Pricing, Availability, and Colors

Kawasaki USA provided pricing and availability information for these 2024 models in the US market. If you’re reading this in another region, your best bet is to check with your local Kawasaki dealer for the most up-to-date information on these models in your region.

In the US, all of these models are available as of August 1, 2023, per Kawasaki. Pricing and colors for all models are listed below.