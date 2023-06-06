On June 6, 2023, the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator officially broke cover in the US market. The 451cc parallel twin-engined naked street machine will come in regular, ABS, and Special Edition ABS variants, with different colorways available for each version. Let’s take a look at what Team Green has in store for us with this new machine.

The 451cc parallel twin engine that powers it is based on the same platform as the Ninja 400, but it gains a 6.8mm longer stroke (that’s where the displacement boost comes from). A bonus to this configuration is more torque lower down in the rev range, which is especially helpful for low-speed handling. It gets a six-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch.

That engine sits inside a lightweight trellis frame that was specifically designed for the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator. It gets a 41mm telescopic front fork and twin shocks in the rear, offering suspension travel of 4.7 inches up front and 3.1 inches in the back, respectively. It’s outfitted with an 18-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel in the rear. A single twin-piston caliper and a 310mm brake disc stop the Eliminator up front, while a single-piston caliper and a 220mm disc do the job in back. Nissin ABS is present on the Eliminator variants with ABS in their model name.

The Eliminator’s overall design is meant to be long and low, and its overall length is 88.6 inches, which makes it just a little bit shorter than the Vulcan S (which is 90.9 inches long). The Eliminator is considerably narrower than the Vulcan S, with a width of 30.9 inches versus the 34.6-inch width of the Vulcan S. Overall height of the Eliminator and the Vulcan S are exactly the same, at 43.3 inches.

Ground clearance on the Eliminator is 5.9 inches, while it’s 5.1 inches on the Vulcan S. The wheelbase on the Eliminator is 59.8 inches, while it’s 62 inches on the Vulcan S. Seat height on the Eliminator is 28.9 inches, while it’s 27.8 inches on the Vulcan S.

Here’s the most major difference in measurements between the two bikes, though: the 2024 Eliminator’s curb weight is 388.1 pounds with ABS, or 385.9 pounds without it. Meanwhile, the Vulcan S curb weight is listed at 498.3 pounds with ABS, and 491.7 pounds without. Granted, the Vulcan S is also more powerful, but that’s still more than 100 pounds separating the two long, low, middleweight, new-rider-friendly street machines.

In any case, the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator is available in the US in three variants: Eliminator, Eliminator ABS, or Eliminator SE ABS. The SE gets the cool little headlight cowl and distinctive orange color, graphics, and fork boots. It also gets a special seat cover. Here is the information for the US release:

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator comes in your choice of Pearl Robotic White or Pearl Storm Gray at an MSRP of $6,649

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator ABS comes in your choice of Pearl Robotic White or Metallic Flat Spark Black at an MSRP of $6,949

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator SE ABS comes in a Candy Steel Furnace Orange and Ebony colorway, at an MSRP of $7,249.

All three variants are available at American Kawasaki dealerships now. As we’ve previously discussed, the Kawasaki Eliminator is also available in other global markets. If you’re located in one of those markets, your best bet to find out more information about the Eliminator’s pricing and availability in your area is to reach out to your local authorized Kawasaki dealer.