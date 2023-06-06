On June 6, 2024, Kawasaki kept its eyes firmly on the sportbike prize, launching not only the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R, but also the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR track-focused returning flagship model in the lineup. While this bike was already a respected track weapon made with racers in mind, it gets one rather significant update that track enthusiasts will appreciate: a new variable air intake system.

Inside the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR's airbox, there is now a new variable air intake system (VAI), which consists of a set of movable intake funnels that can alter height to optimize performance at different RPMs. In their raised position, intake air bypasses the system to optimize performance in the high rev range. In their lowered position, the intake funnels get up to 35mm higher, allowing intake air to pass through them and in turn, bump up your low- and mid-rev range performance.

It’s worth noting that the new VAI system on the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR is strictly for racing applications of this bike. To work, the bike must also have the racing engine control unit (ECU) and sub-controller installed and operational. If you’re operating the ZX-10RR as a street-legal bike, the VAI system is inactivated, and the funnels will remain fixed in a raised position.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

5 Photos

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is powered by Team Green’s 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, and benefits from several World Superbike-inspired upgrades over the standard ZX-10R. These include special camshafts, as well as special intake and exhaust valve springs developed specifically for this bike.

Elsewhere inside the engine, Pankl provided lightweight titanium connecting rods, and the ZX-10RR also gets lighter-weight pistons over the standard ZX-10R. Since millimeters count, Team Green also uses one less piston ring in the ZX-10RR to allow for a slightly shorter piston and simultaneously reduce friction. Finally, the piston pins get a judicious diamond-like coating application to further reduce friction from that angle.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR also benefits from an exclusive set of forged Marchesini wheels developed just for this bike, which are then wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. In addition, all the electronic rider aids you’d expect are present and accounted for, including cornering management, traction control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), launch control, engine brake control, quick shifter, an Ohlins electronic steering damper, power modes, riding modes, cruise control, a full-color TFT dash, and of course Bluetooth smartphone connectivity for your smartphone of choice.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR comes in just one colorway: Lime Green and Ebony. Pricing and availability may vary by region, so ask your local Kawasaki dealer about those details if you live outside the US. Inside the US, the MSRP is $30,499, and it’s available in American Kawasaki dealerships as of June 6, 2023.