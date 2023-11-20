[UPDATE November 20, 2023: Kawasaki UK just announced that gear specialist RST has also made matching leathers for all three of these limited edition graphics. Check it out.]

Original post follows.

By now, if you're a Kawasaki fan, or even simply a fan of '90s-era Japanese sportbike graphics, chances are excellent that you've seen the sweet graphics that Kawasaki whipped up to celebrate the Ninja's 40th anniversary in 2024. It's a canny move on Kawasaki's part, because while no design is universally loved by all enthusiasts, some of those graphics manage to come awfully close.

Kawasaki UK took things a step further, though. As it happens, the team reached out to celebrated motorcycle concept visualizer Kar Lee (of Kar Lee Design and MotoKandi) to come up with a few modern ZX-10RR designs based on classic graphics from Kawasaki's back catalog. Once he came up with those designs, Kawasaki UK enthusiasts voted in a poll for their favorites.

The three winning graphics were then announced at the 2023 edition of Motorcycle Live, the UK's biggest annual motorcycle show. Motorcycle Live kicked off on November 18 and will run through November 26, 2023, so if you're anywhere near the NEC Birmingham, you have the chance to check all three of these beauties out in person.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Anniversary Limited Edition Details

Only 40 of these bikes will be made, with special anniversary plaques that will be mounted to the top yoke on each bike, indicating which number it is in the run, along with the 40th Anniversary Kawasaki logo. Buyers will be able to choose which livery they want from among the three available designs.

Kawasaki UK also says it's making each of these Limited Edition ZX-10RRs a Performance Edition, which means that it also gets the Akrapovič exhaust, matching pillion seat cover, a smoked windscreen, and a tank pad. Other goodies included with purchase include a paddock stand, a special bike cover for this bike, and a Ninja 40th Anniversary keyring.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Anniversary Limited Editions

4 Photos

Pricing and Availability

Riders interested in the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Anniversary Limited Edition bikes in the UK can reach out to their local Kawasaki dealers now. The bike will cost £26,599 (that's about $33,204), and is available to order from dealers as of November 18, 2023.

If you're located outside the UK, you'll just have to stare wistfully across the pond along with us. For the moment, this is a UK-only special edition, and there's no indication that these special graphics will be released elsewhere.

If that changes, of course, RideApart will be sure to keep you updated.

What do you think of these retro graphics for the 2024 ZX-10RR? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!