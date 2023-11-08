If you were wondering when Kawasaki’s recently introduced 451cc parallel twin engine would find its way into the Ninja and Z lineups, your questions have just been answered at EICMA 2023. Both the 2024 Ninja 500 and Z 500 have officially broken cover, here to bring a new engine to the middleweight sport and naked lineups.

While Kawasaki’s Eliminator cruiser name has been going strong, it was only earlier in 2023 that Team Green first debuted the slightly larger-displacement version of the bike. In the US, it’s simply called Eliminator because we didn’t get the 400cc version sold elsewhere. However, in markets that did, it’s differentiated as the Eliminator 500 to tell potential riders that indeed, it’s not the 400.

This is the same engine that now powers the new Ninja 500 and Z 500, so let’s dive into these two new bikes.

Engine

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z 500 are both powered by Team Green’s liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, eight valve, 451cc parallel twin. It has a bore and stroke of 70mm by 58.6mm, and a compression ratio of 11.3 to one. It makes a claimed 33.4 kilowatts (just under 45 horsepower) at 9,000 rpm, and 42.6 newton-meters (about 31.4 pound-feet) of torque at an undisclosed RPM. Both bikes get a six-speed gearbox.

Chassis

Both the 2024 Ninja 500 and Z 500 use a steel trellis frame design. Suspension consists of a 41mm nonadjustable telescopic front fork and a rear shock setup with preload adjustability. Brakes are a two-piston caliper and single semi-floating disc up front and a two-piston caliper and single disc setup in the rear. Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Dimensions

While the Ninja 500 and Z 500 have some similarities, the dimensions between the two differ slightly.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 2024 Kawasaki Z500 Wheelbase 1,375mm (54.13 inches) 1,375mm (54.13 inches) Length 1,995mm (78.5 inches) 1,995mm (78.5 inches) Width 730mm (28.7 inches) 800mm (31.5 inches) Height 1,120mm (44 inches) 1,055mm (41.5 inches) Seat height 785mm (30.9 inches) 785mm (30.9 inches) Curb weight 171kg (377 pounds) 172kg (379 pounds)

Colors, Pricing and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z 500

73 Photos

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 will be available in a Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colorway. Meanwhile, the 2024 Kawasaki Z500 will be available in a Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colorway.

Pricing has not yet been announced for the 2024 Ninja 500 and Z 500 but will likely be coming soon. Pricing will vary by geographic region.

Both the 2024 Ninja 500 and Z 500 have been announced as upcoming models that will be sold in Europe. Kawasaki has not announced these bikes for any other regions yet, but they will likely roll out in other regions in the coming months.