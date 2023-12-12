The Kawasaki Ninja is arguably the most successful supersport bike range in existence. The name itself has gone to define the very essence of a sportbike, with non-enthusiasts commonly referring to any sportbike, regardless of the manufacturer, as a Ninja. That said, the bike’s iconic status is by no means unfounded, as even today, the Ninja ZX-10RR remains one of the most competitive machines in the Superbike World Championship.

To celebrate this success, Kawasaki has launched an ultra-limited-edition version of the Ninja ZX-10RR called the Winter Test Edition. There have been Winter Test Editions of superbikes in the past, usually launched towards the end of the year where it’s winter in most parts of the northern hemisphere. However, the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition is made extra special, with only 25 units set to ever see the light of day. Each bike has been designed and prepared by none other than the WSBK Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) technical department, and is aligned to the racing team’s rigorous standards.

The lucky owners of the 2024 Winter Test Edition will get a bike that’s draped in a livery similar to that of the WSBK KRT Ninja Winter Test bike. There’s also a numbered plate on the tank protector, as well as an exhaust system from Akrapovic. To top it all off, owners of the new bike will get a two-person VIP pass to access any 2024 WSBK round of their choice. The special pass entitles you to access the paddock during your chosen WSBK round, as well as VIP access to Kawasaki Racing Team hospitality and boxes. You’ll also get a guided tour of the KRT Box, and get to meet and greet Team Green’s racers Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

Apart of course from the special perks and added features on the ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition, the bike is one potent piece of kit as it is. It’s packing 214 horsepower courtesy of a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine. Torque is rated at 82.5 pound-feet, so you’re promised unwavering acceleration and an exhilarating top end.

Other features include a comprehensive suite of electronics such as a quick shifter, traction control, and cornering management. There’s also an Ohlins steering damper to ensure maximum control. For better road-going capability, the bike gets built-in cruise control, and a large, full-color TFT display to keep tabs vital ride stats.

Naturally, a bike of this caliber would command quite a premium, and the ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition is no exception. It carries an MSRP of 33,000 euros, translating to about $35,532 USD at the time of writing. Only 25 units will be sold, with 10 reserved for the French market. There’s no word just yet if this bike will make its way stateside, but I wouldn’t bank on it if I were you.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Is An Ultra-Limited Race Replica