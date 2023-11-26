The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy is filled with iconic imagery, symbolic emblems, and an over-the-top race series on real roads that only some riders would dare enter. The storied series continues next year, and Arai will be fielding a special helmet graphic for 2024, for a limited time only.

Arai’s RX-7V EVO is one of the brand’s top-tier helmets from its stable, and it continues to be a cornerstone in the helmet maker’s lineup well after ECE 22.06 standards were pushed. It’s worth noting that there was also a special year in which there was an Isle of Man TT graphic from the Japanese brand but no Isle of Man TT event. In 2020, the brand still released its special edition graphic even if there was no event to race in.

Since then, Arai has continued to make Isle of Man TT graphics for the RX-7V EVO, skipping two years thanks to COVID-19. The series of graphics continued from 2022 to 2023 and the good news is that we will see another graphic come next year.

Gallery: Arai RX-7V - Isle of Man TT 2024 Lmited-Edition Graphic

It’s a glossy finish for 2024. The Tourist Trophy’s colors for next year are blue and orange. As the race’s helmet partner, Arai will match the colors on the logo with a predominantly blue livery complemented by red, orange, white, and navy accents. Aldo Drudi was able to incorporate the iconic emblems and symbols used in the TT races such as the Triskelion and the ‘double TT’ logo on the sides. There is also a checkered flag motif and “Elian Vannin,” which is Isle of Man in Max, also placed on the sides.

While Drudi handled the design, Arai made the helmet the only way it knew how: with “Priority for Protection.” The RX-7V EVO keeps the brand’s Glancing Off philosophy, and it’s able to achieve the latest ECE 22.06 homologation.

Akihito Arai, Arai Helmet (Europe) B.V. Managing Director had this to say:

“Wow. This is always a special moment for all of us at Arai Helmet and the 2024 RX-7V Limited Edition EVO IoM TT is absolutely amazing. Drudi Performance has excelled and created something so fresh, yet with all the elements of the design that fans and collectors expect. We had no idea when we started 15 years ago how important every year’s special TT helmet would become to so many people. All I can say now is – roll on next year’s TT!”

Next year, the TT races will kick off from May 27 to June 8, 2024, from Monday to Saturday.