Arai And BER Racing Conduct Fundraising For Emilia Romagna Flood Victims

Back in May, 2023, the Emilia Romagna region was devastated by heavy rains which caused unprecedented flooding. According to reports, close to eight inches of rain poured down on the region in just 36 hours, an amount that would otherwise accumulate over a six-month period. Needless to say, the consequences were dire, 36,000 people left homeless and two people having lost their lives.

The Emilia Romagna region is referred to as Italy's Motor Valley, as it's home to car and motorcycle manufacturers like Ducati, Ferrari, Energica, and many others. As such, the outpouring of support from the automotive industry has greatly helped the region get back on its feet. One of the latest to extend support is none other than world-renowned Japanese helmet brand Arai and its Italian distributor BER Racing. The two are now conducting a fundraising campaign wherein 100-percent of all proceeds will go to the flood victims of the region.

To support the campaign, Arai has worked with two of the most popular racers of the modern – WSBK's Jonathan Rea and MotoGP's Dani Pedrosa. Each will be raffling off a personally signed helmet. More specifically, Dani Pedrosa's Arai RX-7V Evo and Jonathan Rea's Arai RX-7V Evo, both signed by the respective racers on the visor.

Those who wish to get in on the running to win the helmets simply need to make a donation towards the cause. Anyone from anywhere in the world can participate by simply making a bank transfer amounting to 10 Euros (about $11 USD) directly to the account of the Agency for Civil Protection of Emilia Romagna.

Once payments have been made, all you need to do is to send the receipt to either pedrosa@berracing.it, if you're interested in Dani Pedrosa's signed helmet; or to rea@berracing.it, if you want to win Jonathan Rea's helmet. Of course, as is the case with most raffles, you can make multiple 10-euro donations to increase your chanes of winning. Entries must be submitted no later than October 24, 2023, and the final draw will take place on October 31, 2023. Finally, the helmets will be turned over to the winners at the Arai booth at EICMA 2023, on November 9, 2023.