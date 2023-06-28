Italian Volt Lacama 2.0 Electric Motorcycle To Go Into Production In 2023

There have been quite a few performance-oriented electric motorcycles to hit the market in recent years. Apart, of course, from the offerings of U.S. company Zero Motorcycles, we've also seen new electric two-wheelers from the likes of Energica from Italy. Speaking of Italy, a company called Italian Volt, whom we've spoken about previously, has some pretty big news: its Lacama electric motorcycle is expected to go into production in 2023.

Now, if you're not familiar with Italian Volt and the Lacama electric motorcycle, let's get you up to speed. Since 2016, the Italian brand had hopes of launching a boutique, performance-oriented electric motorcycle that could be configured to suit the specific needs of individual riders. The brand made its first appearance during the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018, and even opened pre-bookings for the bike priced at $250 USD. For reference, purchase price for the bike back then was pegged at a whopping $38,000.

Nevertheless, as Italian Volt continued the development of the Lacama electric motorcycle, in 2020, the world was flipped on its head thanks to the pandemic, and inevitably, Italian Volt's launch plans were severely delayed. The brand once again made an appearance at EICMA 2021, committing to release its motorcycles in the first quarter of 2022, but alas, this was not to be. In 2022, the company was taken over by Tazzari EV, and its headquarters were relocated to Imola. This brings us to the big news: Tazzari management states that the Lacama will finally make it to production in the third quarter of 2023.

Now called the Lacama 2.0, this high-performance electric motorcycle retains its Italian Volt branding, but brings with it a slew of major updates to the design. For starters, the bike is powered by an axial flow electric motor. With a maximum torque output of 230 Newton-meters (161 pound-feet), this motor also produces a rather impressive 110 kilowatts, or 150 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a carbon belt, enabling a top speed of 230 kilometers per hour (144 miles per hour), as against the previous iterations 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour).

The brains of the electric powertrain have been sharpened, too, as the bike is now equipped with a so-called "Rocket" mode, enabling it to go from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds. The battery pack is a 400-volt unit equipped with Samsung cells, and is claimed to provide a riding range of up to 125 miles on a single charge. Apart from the powerful Rocket mode, the Lacama 2.0 also has Sport, Eco, and Rain modes, allowing the rider to tailor power delivery according to their preferences and road conditions.

As for the bike's running gear, we find that the bike's frame and swing arm are produced out of one-piece aluminum ensuring light weight and durability. The suspension hardware consists of Öhlins inverted front forks and a rear monoshock, both of which boasting full adjustability. As for the brakes, the bike relies on twin radially mounted discs up front and a single disc at the rear, both of which supplied by Brembo.

Last but not least, the electronics. Italian Volt's Lacama 2.0 features a full-color, 4.3-inch, TFT display complete with smartphone connectivity. Through this display, riders can toggle between modes with ease. The bike is also equipped with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which powers sophisticated lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.

As mentioned earlier, each and every Lacama 2.0 will be crafted to its owners standards. As such, the bike will feature fully configurable bodywork, wherein the owner will provide inputs regarding design prior to production. The bodywork will be made into reality via 3D printing, with scrambler, cafe-racer, or naked bike options serving as the foundation for the unique designs. In total, there will be 22 colors to choose from.