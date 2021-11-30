It’s been a long and winding road for the Italian Volt Lacama. The brand set the EV world ablaze when it introduced the concept back in March, 2017. Sadly, more than four years later, not one Lacama has rolled off the assembly line. During that time, Italian Volt conducted numerous design studies and prototype tests.

Following Tazzari EV’s acquisition of the electric motorcycle startup in January, 2021, the project is back on the fast track to production. To reignite interest in the Lacama, Tazzari EV and Italian Volt set up shop at EICMA 2021, giving the public a view of the high-spec electric bike.

Despite the passage of time, the Lacama still boasts a 15.1 kWh battery that reaches 125 miles on a single charge. Paired with a liquid-cooled electric motor, the bike now produces 147.5 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft of torque. The electric drivetrain powers the Lacama to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under four seconds but top speed is capped at 200km/h (125 mph). Italian Volt still equips the model with high-spec componentry such as Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.

When the brand first introduced the Lacama in 2017, customization was a big selling point. By utilizing 3D-printed parts, Italian Volt offered three Lacama variants: Scrambler, Roadster, or Cafe Racer. The bespoke buying experience will remain, but the firm hasn’t confirmed whether it will maintain its three previous options.

Like most electric motorcycles, the Lacama’s success will come down to its price. When Italian Volt unveiled the model’s specs in 2018, it listed an MSRP of $38,000. With the brand hitting restart in 2021 and three years of inflation to account for, there’s no telling if that staggering price tag will change when the Italian Volt Lacama rolls out in Q1 2022.