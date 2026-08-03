Sena Just Introduced A New Limited Lifetime Warranty. European Riders Get A Bonus
It only applies to specific newer models of Sena motorcycle communications products, but if yours is included, it could come in useful!
Have you recently purchased a new Sena helmet comms unit, or are you contemplating doing that any time soon? If that describes you, I have some potentially good news for you here. The comms company has now introduced a new Limited Lifetime Warranty policy on some of its most recent products. Even better, it appears that this is a global policy, and not one that's limited to one specific geographic region or another.
While it unfortunately doesn't apply to Sena's older products, it's still nice to know for the products it does apply to, right? Right. So, which of Sena's most recent products are included? All of the ones currently listed on the brand's website fall into its Motorcycling communications range.
Included products there are: 60X, 60S Evo, SPIDER X Slim, and VORTEX. It's not clear whether additional products going forward will be added to this list; all I can tell you for certain is that this is the current list of included products as of the time of writing on July 31, 2026.
Now, it wouldn't be a Limited Lifetime Warranty policy if there wasn't some fine print to be aware of, would it? In this case, there's quite a bit of fine print. The battery, for example, is only warranted to retain at least 50 percent of its original charge capacity for a total of five years from the start of the warranty date. Whose lifetime is that? Unclear, but apparently it's the lifetime of the battery at the very least.
Other restrictions include the Clamp Kit and Accessories. Additionally, there's a clause included about when Sena discontinues a product, which states that the Limited Lifetime Warranty will then be discontinued five years after the product is discontinued.
European Sena Owners Get A Special Bonus Feature
If you're in Europe and you purchase a Sena product that qualifies for the Limited Lifetime Warranty, I have further good news for you. Unfortunately, for my fellow US riders and others outside of Europe, we can't participate in this part of it. But it's nice for European riders, anyway!
What is it? In Europe, Sena's Limited Lifetime Warranty service includes the ability to contact Sena Europe directly about the issue, and then have a replacement unit sent out in advance of the customer sending their faulty unit in under the warranty. Additionally, customers in the EU will receive a prepaid return label sent to them by e-mail, so they can send their faulty unit in under the warranty completely free of postal charges.
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