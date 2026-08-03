You Don't Need This Givi Accessory... Until You Actually Use It

There are motorcycle accessories that look cool in a catalog, and then there are the ones that earn permanent residency on your bike. You know, stuff like a very good phone mount, a handy set of aftermarket mirrors, or even a pair of grips that gives you just the right amount of feel.

You could argue that a USB charger fits the bill perfectly, too. It’s not glamorous, it won’t make your motorcycle any faster, and nobody’s stopping you at the gas station to ask where you bought it. But once you’ve ridden with one for a while, taking it off suddenly sounds like a terrible idea. And yeah, this is particularly useful if you’re like me and you ride a lot of old or barebones motorcycles.

Photo by: Givi

Givi’s latest answer to that everyday problem is the new S120, a handlebar-mounted charger that packs both USB-A and USB-C ports into a compact weather-resistant housing. It clamps onto handlebars measuring anywhere from 8 to 35 millimeters and connects directly to the motorcycle’s electrical system through a fused wiring harness. The USB-C port can deliver up to 30 watts, while the USB-A port also supports fast charging, making it suitable for smartphones, GPS units, action cameras, communicators, and just about anything else riders carry these days.

Sure, you could throw a power bank into your backpack and call it a day. Plenty of riders do. But there comes a point where digging through luggage every time your phone drops below 20 percent starts getting old. Having power available right on the bike means you plug in, ride, and stop thinking about it. It’s the sort of convenience you don’t appreciate until you’ve had it for a few months.

Photo by: Givi

What do you think?

I’ve been running a similar setup on my own bike for quite some time, although mine lives under the seat instead of on the handlebars. It has bailed me out more times than I can count, whether it’s topping up my phone between stops or making sure I don’t lose navigation halfway through a ride. The charger isn’t something I think about anymore because it’s simply there whenever I need it. That’s probably the biggest compliment you can give any motorcycle accessory.

The only catch is availability. Right now, the S120 appears to be launching in Europe first, where it sells for roughly 35 to 40 euros, or about $41 to $47 at current exchange rates. It hasn’t made its way to Givi USA’s catalog yet, but if it does, a retail price somewhere around $50 wouldn’t be surprising. Will this transform your riding experience? Probably not. But it’ll make plenty of ordinary moments just a little easier.

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