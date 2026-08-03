Honda Just Knocked $500 Off Its Smallest ADV, But Is It Enough To Beat The Competition?

Way back before I ever had my first motorbike, I was drawn to things that could, at least in theory, handle both on-road and off-road capability. My first-ever certifiable moto crush was a mid-2000s-era Triumph Scrambler (well before the more serious 1200s existed).

If you're new to my writing, though, you may not be aware of one potential monkeywrench in my plans: My very short 27-inch inseam. Add to that the fact that I was just learning to ride, hadn't grown up riding anything other than pedal bicycles, and also didn't have anywhere near the confidence necessary to competently handle a taller machine, and I very quickly realized that dream just wasn't meant to be. I've since been able to ride a BMW R 1300 GS (albeit one with a low seat, but still), so clearly both my skills and confidence have improved since then.

But if you're a new rider, or a returning rider, then you probably don't want to mess around with things that don't immediately make you feel confident. And that's exactly where entry-level ADV bikes like the Honda NX 500, Kawasaki KLE 500, and of course the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 come into play. They're comparatively inexpensive, cheerful, and inviting, while still offering a decent amount of capability for your not-too-many dollars.

Gallery: 2026 Honda NX500 6 Source: Honda

And now, American Honda has just done something smart. No, it didn't completely revamp the NX 500; but instead of raising the price by even a hundred or so bucks for 2026, Team Red instead opted to drop the MSRP as compared to the 2025 price.

How much of a discount are we talking, exactly? A full $500. The 2025 Honda NX 500 carried an MSRP of $7,399, but the 2026 is now listed at $5,899. That brings it down closer to being in line with its nearest competition: the 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 (MSRP: $6,599) and the 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (MSRP: Between $5,999 and $6,599, depending on colorway).

What do you think?

Now, every rider is going to have their personal preferences, whether you're an old hand or completely new to the game. But dropping the price down under $7K makes it much easier for a potential buyer to cross-shop these three bikes, instead of spending all their mental energy grumbling to themselves about why the NX 500 costs so much more, and whether it's worth it. And isn't that half the battle?

Would you be more interested in picking up a 2026 Honda NX 500 with this price drop? Why or why not? Let me know in the comments.

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