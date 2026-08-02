This State Just Made It Less Expensive To Register Your Vintage Snowmobiles
Powersports is expensive enough as it is; thankfully, New York State lawmakers are making registering a vintage snowmobile cheaper.
I don't have to tell most of you reading this that being involved with powersports to any degree is expensive. We'll take any break we can get financially, and this particular break comes in the form of new legislation from New York State lawmakers that keeps money in the pockets of snowmobilers in the state.
New legislation was recently approved in New York to create a dedicated registration category for vintage snowmobiles. To qualify for the vintage category, your snowmobile must be more than 30 years old. If you're a lover of vintage sleds, you'll be rewarded with a reduced $5 registration fee, along with a $5 contribution to the state's Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance fund. For context, registering a standard snowmobile in New York costs a combined total of $135, made up of a $10 DMV registration fee and a $125 Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund fee.
Anyone who has a sled that qualifies and ponies up the $10 will receive a special vintage registration. The idea behind the legislation is to recognize that sleds that are more than 30 years old are rarely ridden on trails, and instead are used for parades, exhibitions, or belong to snowmobile collectors.
Apart from the sound logic behind the legislation, whereby you don't tax folks relatively astronomical fees when they barely ride, it's not surprising that we're seeing this legislation come from New York. Earlier this year, I reported that New York State opened two free snowmobiling weekends for out-of-state visitors due to historically low snowfall over the past few years. But New York State isn't the first place to create a special registration category for vintage snowmobiles.
Maine has an "Antique Snowmobile: registration, which applies to snowmobiles that are more than 25 years old. There is also legislation in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Will this encourage more folks to hang on to their vintage snowmobiles? Hopefully, and if it does, I'd hope to see similar legislation in more states.
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