For the 2024 model year, Kawasaki Germany is releasing an extremely limited-edition Ninja ZX-10RR WSBK Edition that’s more than just paint and graphics. Carefully crafted by the Kawasaki Racing Team at its Friedrichsdorf headquarters, these bikes are made to emulate the World Superbike machines they resemble with a variable air intake system on board. Only 10 of these replica machines will ever be made and sold to the public.

The 998cc inline four-cylinder engine gets some key upgraded internals from Pankl Racing Systems, including lightweight pistons and titanium connecting rods. Racing camshafts, piston pins with diamond-like coating (DLC), and lightweight and strong valve springs are also part of the recipe for this particular machine. Since weight reduction is always key on race bikes, the Ninja ZX-10RR WSBK Edition also gets a set of choice Marchesini forged wheels to lighten unsprung weight and offer greater racing benefits on track.

The true party piece on this machine, however, is the variable air intake system installed in the airbox. While it’s not turned on all the time, it can be activated if a rider is also using the racing engine control unit (ECU). There’s also a special wiring harness that must be installed.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR WSBK Edition - Germany (Limited Edition)

24 Photos

When activated, servos lift the intake funnels once the bike has reached the determined high RPMs, thus allowing greater airflow into the combustion chamber. At low and medium speeds, the funnels stay in a low position to offer optimized fuel-air mixtures for the best rates of combustion at all engine speeds.

Each of these 10 limited-edition bikes will receive full WSBK KRT graphics, as well as a numbered plaque on the tank to indicate which number the bike is in the lineup. Additionally, these bikes will come with a special WSBK Edition box filled with goodies including signatures from Kawasaki WSBK riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, a glass block containing a laser-etched illustration of the bike, and a customized key fob and I-clip. Decal sheets bearing Rea’s and Lowes’ racing numbers are also included in the purchase, so the rider can choose which number they want to display on their machine.

Pricing for this bike is € 33,145 in Germany, including a 19 percent value-added tax (VAT). That converts to about $35,824 as of August 28, 2023. For comparison, the price of the regular 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR in the German market is € 29,995, or about $32,416.