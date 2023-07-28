Track weapon specialist Krämer just introduced the latest evolution of its well-regarded GP2 platform, the 2024 GP2-890RR supersport. You want an amazing power-to-weight ratio? On paper, at least, you’ve got it. The GP2-890RR weighs in at just 313 pounds, while packing a claimed 138 horsepower at the same time.

Only 125 of these very special machines will be made and sold worldwide. Additionally, each bike will have its number engraved on the triple clamp. Let’s dive right into the specs while you’re getting out your wallet.

Engine

The 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR is powered by KTM’s liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 889cc parallel twin engine. Bore and stroke are 90.7mm by 68.8mm. Claimed horsepower is 138 at 10,100 rpm, and claimed torque is 100 newton-meters (or 73.75 pound-feet) at 8,200 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox with a PASC slipper clutch. An up and down quickshifter is fitted as standard.

Suspension, Brakes, and Wheels

Suspension consists of a WP Apex Pro 7543 closed cartridge fully adjustable fork, complete with Krämer shim stack up front. In the back, a WP Apex Pro 7746 fully adjustable shock with progressive linkage does the job. Suspension travel is 120mm up front and 140mm in the rear.

Braking duties are performed by a dual set of Brembo Stylema calipers up front, along with a pair of 290mm full floating rotors. In the rear, you get a Brembo P2 caliper and a single 230mm floating rotor. Wheels are a pair of 17-inch forged aluminum Dymag units.

Fuel Cell

Part of the weight-saving magic of Krämer’s design lies in its specially molded plastic fuel tank that also functions as the tail section of the GP2-890RR. It’s built to hold 4.2 gallons of fuel, all while keeping the weight optimized even as the fuel level changes during race consumption.

RR-Spec Electronic Rider Aids

The 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR comes with nine levels of traction control adjustability, and it can also be switched off as well. Wheelie control is also adjustable to five levels plus off. A pit lane speed limiter also comes standard on this bike, as does adjustable engine braking and throttle map. The dash is an AiM MXS 1.3 Race GPS unit with a data logger.

Other Trick Bits

The 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR has CNC handlebar clamps with replaceable tubes, as well as CNC machined adjustable offset triple clamps in your choice of 26mm or 28mm sizes. A Hyper Pro RC steering damper is fitted as standard. The chain is a DID ERV 520 Racing x-ring chain from the factory. Last but certainly not least, we have the fairing. It’s fiberglass with a carbon/Kevlar reinforcement, finished in one of two paint colors.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR will come in a matte finish Brno Blue color, or a Brainerd Black gloss option available in the US.

These rare race machines will start rolling out to customers in September 2023. Pricing varies by region, but in the US, the MSRP is $39,995.