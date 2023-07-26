Check Out YCF’s New Mini GP Range For Kids And Kids And Heart

It’s a well known fact that some of the most skilled riders in the world started out on little bikes. Be it on track or off-road, small bikes are an essential cross-training tool for professional racers. For us mere mortals, small bikes can be tons of fun, allowing us to reach the limits of our skills on a safer, more controlled platform. As such, mini-bikes are not only fun, but they can teach us quite a lot about the fundamentals of two wheels.

That being said, French mini-bike specialist YCF has just released a selection of new little sportbikes for both youngsters and folks looking to sharpen their track-riding skills. As the name suggests, the GP from YCF is a pint-sized grand prix bike designed to offer an exciting ride on small tracks and go-kart circuits. YCF is a French brand that’s been around since 2004, and now caters to track-focused mini-bikes. It competes with the likes of Ohvale, yet another popular mini-bike maker. As for YCF, the brand has three models to choose from, and sources its engines from Chinese manufacturers Zongshen and Daytona.

As mentioned earlier, YCF offers three models of the GP – the 107, 157, and 187 – each with varying engine sizes, but with more or less the same ergonomic setup. The 107 model, for reference, has a 110cc single-cylinder engine. The 157 gets a 150cc engine, and the 187 receives the biggest of the class, a 190cc single. All three models keep their tech fairly rudimentary ensuring easy maintenance and repair. For example, you won’t find electronic fuel injection here – the three models are make use of a carburetor.

The YCF GP lineup rolls on 12 inch wheels front and rear, and gets an impressive frame and swingarm made of aluminum. The bikes are low to the ground and incredibly lightweight, allowing riders of all sizes to swing a leg over and ride. Seat height is approximately 715 millimeters, while standard track-focused equipment comes as standard – such as a functional belly pan in the event of oil leaks from the engine.

As for pricing and availability, the YCF GP range is offered in Europe starting at 3,499 Euros ($3,865 USD) for the GP 107. The mid-sized GP 157 retails for 4,199 Euros ($4,638 USD), while the biggest GP 187 will set you back 4,999 Euros ($5,522 USD). Meanwhile in the US market, the new YCF GP range has already been listed on the YCF website, but prices have yet to be announced.